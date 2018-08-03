‘Big Brother’ Season 20 Crowns Sixth Head of Household After Shocking Eviction

Big Brother found its latest Head of Household after a shocking live eviction.

Thursday’s episode brought incredible tension to the house as two members of the Level 6 alliance, Rachel Swindler and Brett Robinson were up for eviction.

In a close vote that will certainly lead to more drama in the long-run, Swindler ended up getting kicked out of the house. The movie sent some members of the house into a spiral, wondering who in their alliance flipped as Robinson seemed to be the clear target.

“I was told by Bayleigh that I was going to be the pawn and Brett was the target,” Swindler said holding back tears after her elimination. “I had everybody telling me I was OK the entire time.”

After the tense exit interview, the other contestants competed for Head of Household, and the power to nominate houseguests for the next eviction, live.

The houseguests competed in a game related to GIFs. The players had to watch several different GIFs of themselves that appeared on the memory wall. The name of the game? “GIF That Keeps on Giving.”

Chen asked the contestants true or false questions about the short clips, with the contestant answering the most questions correctly receving the ultimate power.

At the end of the intense game of memory, Angela Rummans ended up victorious in a tie-breaking round. She will hold the power to nominate houseguests for eviction during Sunday’s all-new episode.

Not all will be smooth-sailing for Angela, however, as Bayleigh Dayton’s power app — which allows her to change the HoH’s nominations — is set to expire next week.

Big Brother follows a group of people living together cut off from the outside world in a house outfitted with almost 100 HD cameras (94, to be exact) and more than 100 microphones (113), where they’re under constant, 24/7 surveillance.

On the show, house guests vote weekly to evict one another, with the last remaining contestant receiving the grand prize of $500,000. They also compete in weekly Head of Household competitions to gain control of the house and decide who will be nominated for eviction.

The show is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment with Endemol Shine North America.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.