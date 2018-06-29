‘Big Brother’ Player Sam Bledsoe Melts Down After ‘Robot’ Setback

Big Brother proved Westworld isn’t the only show making us feel bad for robots.

As competition heated for who would be named the first head of household, inching closer to the season’s first elimination, house guest Sam Bledsoe found the pressures of being a robot too rough.

Bledsoe was cursed (blessed?) with having to replace herself with a robot at different times during the game after ending up in last place during the first competition.

After Tyler Crispen won the Head of Household competition, Bledsoe felt insecure about having to constantly “leave” the house and communicate with her fellow contestants only via her robot replacement.

“Nobody wants to be the first person out during the first Head of Household competition,” Bledsoe said holding back tears after losing.

The pressure led to Bledsoe to break down to the cameras, feeling isolated and calling herself an outcast.

“In my profession, I stood on my own plenty but I’ve never been shunned…” she told the cameras as she worried about the upcoming eviction.

As a robot, Bledsoe appealed to Crispen and, through robotic tears, made her case about being nominated.

“Nobody wants anything to do with me, even as a person I got to come back and felt completely alone… I’ve never been an outcast, I feel like I’ve been shunned… I don’t know what to do,” she told Crispen, attempting to get him not to nominate her.

Fans of the series were feeling for Bledsoe’s plight on Twitter.

#BB20 I feel so bad for #bbsam but at the same time I can’t stop laughing. She’s a crying robot making #bbtyler cry. pic.twitter.com/EptGuLXQr3 — Lets Watch It Now (@LetsWatchItNow) June 29, 2018

Sam the Robot is probably the most tragic thing I’ve seen in reality TV in a while #BB20 #BBSam — Marisa (@MarisaNobody) June 29, 2018

In the end, Bledsoe and Steve Arienta were nominated for the first eviction. The first houseguest eviction will happen during Sunday’s episode of the episode.

