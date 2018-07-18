‘Big Brother’ Alum Natalie Negrotti Comes out as Pansexual While Revealing New Girlfriend

Big Brother alum Natalie Negrotti revealed that she is pansexual and dating a woman during Tuesday’s episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning. The 28-year-old also claimed that Kaleigh Morris outed her on social media following a fight on The Challenge: Vendettas earlier this year, forcing Negrotti to tell her family and friends before she was ready to come out.

On Vendettas, a huge fight ended in women in the house throwing Morris’ luggage over the balcony. While Negrotti claims she was not part of the “mean girls” moment, as the MTV show coined it, Morris didn’t believe her, calling her a “lesbian” on social media.

“She did it in a really malicious way, and that’s what really hurt me. The way she did it. She was saying, ‘She doesn’t even like d—, she likes p—. She’s a lesbian.’ I’m not a lesbian, I’m pansexual,” Negrotti, who appeared on CBS’ 18th season of Big Brother, said on Us Weekly’s Watch With Us podcast.

“She outed my in a really aggressive way and kept going. It was really homophobic in a way. To me, that’s getting gay shamed. Then there was a whole bunch of people that started gay-shaming me, calling me a ‘dyke,’ going on my social media and attacking me for being gay,” Negrotti continued.

She added that she didn’t plan on coming out on the show because she wasn’t ready to in general. She had not told her family yet at the time of Morris’ comments — but has since been forced to call her family and open up about it.

Also while on the podcast, Negrotti revealed that she’s in a relationship with a woman, who she described as her “biggest supporter.”

“She is a really great fit for me, and she’s really special to me,” Negrotti added.

After The Challenge: Vendettas, Negrotti and Johnny Bananas casually dated while seeing other people before splitting. She’s now in an exclusive relationship with the aforementioned woman.

As for why she’s talking about her sexuality now, Negrotti said she wants to help other young people who might be in a similar situation to hers.

“I came out with my story to share my truth with those who are battling the same thing I did. Do not throw hate at anyone for their actions. I wanted to use my platform to educate people who are not informed. Let’s spread love and education not hate,” Negrotti tweeted on Tuesday night.

“It’s been a 28-year battle for me,” she said on Watch With Us. “I wanted to set a standard because you can’t do that. There are so many teenagers and kids that commit suicide every year because they get outed inappropriately. She took something that was mine and made it her own, and she did it really in a nasty way. Outing someone is not right and I want to set that standard … I wanted to come out in the right way, I wanted to turn it into something positive so that viewers that are going through the same thing that I’ve gone through don’t have to go through it for 28 years.”