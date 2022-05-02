'Big Brother' Legends Janelle Pierzina and Beau Beasley Reunite

✖

The last time you saw Big Brother stars Janelle Pierzina and Beau Beasley on your TV screen, they were probably trading some instantly-quotable insults. But, years after feuding on Season 6 of the show, the pair are great friends. In fact, they recently reunited for a Caribbean getaway.

In mid-April, Pierzina posted multiple photos of herself and Beasley hanging out at her pad in the Caribbean. The pair appeared to have a ton of fun together as they posed by a window overlooking the beach. The Big Brother 22 star captioned the photo, "So many laughs and painkillers with my bestie." She also tagged an Instagram account for Periwinkle Cottage, the residence that she's renovating in Coral Bay, St. John.

It's nice to see Pierzina and Beasley on great terms now. However, that very much was not the case when they both appeared on Big Brother 6. During the season, the two were in separate alliances, Pierzina in the Sovereign Six and Beasley in the Friendship alliance. Amidst the drama between the two alliances, Pierzina and Beasley got into a blow-up fight in the house that led to the pair trading insults ("polyester hair" might ring a bell?). Although, once they left the house, it was a different story for their relationship. Ever since, the reality stars have been incredibly close and, clearly, they're such good friends that they vacation together. As Heavy noted, Beasley was even in Pierzina's wedding party.

The publication also noted that in January 2021, the Big Brother stars discussed a scary ordeal that took place at Pierzina's bachelorette party when they were in Napa Valley, California. On Instagram, the pair talked about how there was a group of guys nearby who were there for a bachelor party. They took notice of Beasley dancing with Pierzina and her friends and things soon took a dangerous turn. Beasley recalled that the group eventually came up to him and got violent over him being gay.

Pierzina weighed in and said that one of the men took Beasley by the throat and threw him up against the wall. Then, she sprang into action. The real estate agent said that she began punching the man's back and clawing at his eyes, which eventually caused him to stop hurting Beasley. She ended the chat by saying that she'll always protect her friend, telling him, "You know you're gonna be protected because I'll jump on a guy's back and claw his eyes out."