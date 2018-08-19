‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Teases ‘Jury House’ Show

What Big Brother fan hasn’t wanted to see what went down between the evicted houseguests waiting for their time on the jury?

Even Julie Chen, is behind the idea. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Saturday, the host of the CBS reality series revealed her idea for a Big Brother spinoff that could eventually make it to our screens.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve often suggested and wondered what it would be like to run a secondary show running parallel to the remaining weeks of Big Brother or on CBS All Access showing the Jury House,” she said. “I think it was too costly? But yes, it would be fun to watch.”

She added, optimistically, “Hey, maybe one day. We had talked about Celebrity Big Brother since 2001 and it only took us 17 years, but we did it! Expect the unexpected.”

Chen also dished on her opinion of the most recent week in the house, during which Angie “Rockstar” Lantry was eliminated during her third time on the block after an epic failure during the OTEV veto competition.

Chen called the moment in which Rockstar gave Level 6 alliance leader Tyler Crispen the answer during the veto challenge before failing the final round herself “the ultimate expect the unexpected moment. Especially for Rockstar.”

She continued, “She has come so close before only to not win. It just wasn’t in her cards, I guess.”

The polarizing houseguest was sent off with some harsh remarks from Angela Rummans and Brett Robinson, which being that she is a now a member of the jury, seemed like a bad move when it comes to strategy, Chen agreed.

“I think with Angela, she’s just a mean girl but doesn’t even realize it,” she said. “She’s probably just a truly unhappy person, which is sad. I don’t think her petty, mean comments towards Rockstar were really about Rockstar; it was about her own unhappiness with who she is or where she’s currently at in life. I think she just needs to grow up.”

She continued, “As for Brett, he likes being the villain. He truly seems to enjoy being an arrogant meanie. I think he MUST be playing a character to be interesting or talked about. I mean, who’s like that in real life? He’s got to be doing it for the cameras, right?”

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming