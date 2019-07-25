‘Big Brother’ Fans Want Jack Matthews Gone Despite Surprising Veto Outcome

Big Brother‘s latest episode left two of the most talked about houseguests of the season on the block, and fans definitely know who they want to leave house next. The CBS competition series returned for the latest veto competition Wednesday with Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews fighting to save themselves from the next eviction. The game-defining game ended up with Michie taking himself off the block, and Head of Household Cliff Hogg III putting Isabella Wang up next to the controversial houseguest.

Wednesday’s new episode began with the aftermath of Cliff placing Jackson and Jack on the block, with alliances shifting and the members of the Six Shooters hoping to save their best players from eviction.

The Six Shooter alliance quickly started unraveling, with Christie Murphy having added paranoia as her members hoped she would use her “diamond power of veto” to change the game if needed. She, however, told the camera she was not ready to make a decision on using her power until seeing the outcome of the veto competition.

Fans of the series were not hesitant to root against Jack throughout the episode, with many referencing controversial comments he has been caught saying in the live feeds.

Actually Jack, Cliff as HOH is greeaaaaaaat #bighogenergy 🐖 #BB21 — vicki, but make it rainbows 🏳️‍🌈 (@vickisylvia) July 25, 2019

YOU WILL NEVER BE JASON MOMOA. NEVER. #FaceTheFacts #BB21 — Jasmine Weathers (@JazzyFaye93) July 25, 2019

Who in the house is a racist? #BB21 pic.twitter.com/9iahGfDa3V — Joey G (@JoeyG47056647) July 25, 2019

Ahead of the veto competition, Big Brother dropped a new twist in which Camp Comeback now became the room for the “Have-Nots,” houseguests who after being picked by the HoH can only eat gross food and have to stay in the room where the former eliminated houseguests were staying.

Jack also shared his “chaos” power with his alliance, in which he has the power to change the player picked to play the veto competition. At the picking ceremony, Jack exercised his power making Kathryn Dunn, Sam Smith and Analyse Talavera the other players vying for the big power.

The speed challenge proved particularly challenging, resulting in Jackson winning the power of veto, securing his safety from the block this week. The big win introduced the question of who would be joining Jack on the block, with all eyes on Christie using her power.

In the midst of pressure from her allies, Christie and Cliff talked and agreed he would put Bella on the block so she could keep her power for future use.

While Bella has gotten some hate from fans in the past for her game play, viewers were passionate about wanting the controversial houseguest gone. However, it will be a close vote to see which of the two players will be gone during Thursday’s live eviction.

They will do anything to protect JackASS #bb21 — MaleNurse (@Dance19834) July 25, 2019

JACK AND BELLA ON THE BLOCK YAAAAASSS PERIADT #BB21 — kevin pickford’s gf (@cqdrics) July 25, 2019

I hope they get jack out while they have a chance!!! #BB21 — 𝕊𝔸☀️ (@simplyshaynaa) July 25, 2019

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.