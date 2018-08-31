‘Big Brother’ Eviction Puts an End to Haleigh Broucher, Faysal Shafaat Showmance

Big Brother 20’s most established showmance is officially over — at least for now.

Haleigh Broucher and Faysal Shafaat were the only two FOUTTE alliance members left in the CBS reality show house this week, making them an easy target for Level 6 member Angela Rummans, who made the bold choice to put both members of the couple on the eviction block this week during her second Head of Household.

The two only had a chance to make it out unscathed if one of them won Wednesday’s veto competition, but when Level 6 member Kaycee Clark declared victory over Fessy by just a small margin, she decided to keep nominations the same, ensuring the couple would be broken up by the game in one way or another.

Haleigh tried to up her chances of staying in the game by buddying up with the other housguests, which hurt Fessy’s feelings, causing him to question if her feelings for him in the game were ever real, despite her reassurances that she was simply trying to stay in the running for $500,000 for another week.

In the end, Fessy remained loyal to Haleigh in their final statements to the house prior to the live elimination.

“I’ve got nothing but love and respect for you,” he told Haleigh before dissing Angela as “not all that” and trying to extol his honesty.

Haleigh, meanwhile, didn’t mention her on-again, off-again house beau, simply telling her fellow players how much she loved and appreciated them, and asking them to keep her another week.

In the end, Tyler Crispen, Brett Robinson, JC Mounduix and Kaycee voted to evict Fessy, while only Sam Bledsoe voted to evict Haleigh.

The eviction was obviously devastating for both Haleigh and Fessy, until the houseguests got another bomb dropped on them. The Jury Battle Back competition was starting right then, giving the eliminated player another chance to get back in the game alongside eliminated players Scottie Salton, Angie “Rockstar” Lantry and Bayleigh Dayton.

When Scottie won the Jury Battle Back, however, it was clear that Fessy and Haleigh would be done until Haleigh found herself in the Jury House as well!

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

