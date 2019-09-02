‘Big Brother’ Crowns New Head Of Household As Double Eviction Looms

After sending Nick Maccarone out the door last week, the Big Brother contestants headed to their next Head of Household competition. In what has been a back-and-forth season, the season is getting to its final stages as just six contestants competed for the top spot this week with Holly Allen sitting.

As has been the case for much of the past few weeks, Jackson Michie continued to flex his muscles in the house, coming out on top as the winner of the wall competition. While taking home the victory guarantees him safety along with his showmance, Holly, Jackson wasn’t necessarily thrilled at winning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He would have preferred throwing the competition to Nicole Anthony, who he has a final four with along with Cliff Hogg III.

“This is the last HoH I wanted to win,” Jackson told the cameras. “My fifth competition in a row… I could not risk Tommy winning HoH. I don’t know where his head is out.”

During the competition, Jessica Milagros had quite the fall as she was the first to be eliminated in the challenge. Her reaction to going down caused a few laughs among the contestants and fans of the show.

I can’t stop watching this video edit of Jess falling last night 🤣🤣🤣 #BB21 pic.twitter.com/xPY4nqOcvF — Bogey Lowenstein (@Newp0rt100) August 30, 2019

Despite Jackson telling Nicole she was safe and he is sticking to the final four afterward, she still felt bad about not winning the competition. She told the cameras about why she took the loss so hard, “I just want to see my family so bad and I thought that this was mine.”

Prior to winning, Jackson did cut a deal with Tommy Bracco that if he goes off first, he will not put him on the block. Having told Tommy, Nicole, Cliff and of course, Holly, that they are all safe, Jackson’s options for nominations were cut down to just two people: Christie Murphy and Jessica Milagros.

“Christie and Jess are the two strongest mental competitors,” Jackson said in the diary room.

He informed Christie, who felt she was safe this week, that he would be forced to put her up on the block for the fourth straight week.

At the nomination ceremony, Jackson stuck to his word and put both Christie and Jessica on the block.

Big Brother will air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and the live double eviction will air on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.