‘Big Brother’ 20 Sends Another Player Home in Tense Live Eviction

Rachel Swindler is saying a final goodbye to the Big Brother house.

The Vegas performer was evicted five votes to four over Brett Robinson during the CBS series’ live eviction show Thursday.

Rachel and Brett were first nominated by current Head of Household Bayleigh Dayton, but it was Tyler Crispen who decided after Wednesday’s veto competition that he would not be using his newfound power to change up who was on the block, despite the fact that both were members of his original Level 6 alliance.

It also forged a new alliance between Bayleigh and Tyler, well, at least as far as the HOH was concerned.

“I don’t trust Bayleigh, I’ll put her up so fast,” Tyler admitted to the cameras.

It didn’t help that Rachel started spreading rumors that Tyler was plotting with Bayleigh to put up fellow alliance member Angela Rummans in an attempt to save herself from going down. While true, the piece of information struck many of the houseguests as a lie, and painted a target on the entertainer’s back from the start, despite the original intention for her to act as a pawn in the plan to sent Brett home.

Heading into the live vote, it was unclear who in the house was going to vote for Brett and who was ready to send Rachel home. Tyler was ready to send home Rachel, as were many in the house sick of her spiraling, but Bayleigh was determined to send home Brett, whom she said was more of a threat to her game in the long run. Haleigh Broucher, meanwhile, was cozying up to Brett, despite her semi-showmance with Faysal Shafaat.

In the end Angela, Kaycee Clark, Tyler, Sam Bledsoe, JC Mounduix, voted for Rachel while Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, Scottie Salton, Faysal, and even Haleigh voted for Brett.

Rachel immediately stormed out of the house after the results were announced, crying to host Julie Chen about being blindsided.

“I don’t know who I’m mad at,” she said, voice shaking. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

She was shocked that her alliance members would betray her, and said she felt like a fool for believing her alliance members when they said she would be safe as a pawn.

“What the frick? What?” she told Chen. “I hope Level 6 doesn’t win. Screw them.”

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming