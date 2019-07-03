Beth Chapman’s Stepgrandson Dakota Speaks out on Her Death: ‘We Love and Miss You’

Dakota Chapman is honoring his late stepgrandmother Beth Chapman. The Dog the Bounty Hunter personality took to social media Tuesday to break his silence on the death of the reality television legend.

“Thank you everyone for the support it means a lot to our family. My grandmother would be very proud to see the tremendous support and love you all have shown,” Dakota wrote on Twitter, also adding the hashtags “#DogPound and #wgnamerica.”

Fans of the famous family took to the comments section to send positive messages for the family, nearly a week since Duane “Dog” Chapman first announced Beth’s passing after a long battle with throat cancer.

“I know what y’all are going through a month ago I lost my first grandbaby she’s in heaven with Beth so sorry for your lose(sic),” one user commented.

“So sorry for your loss Dakota!! I loved watching your family’s show! I’ve watching it for so long that I feel like I knew her. I pray the peace of god surrounds you and your family,” another fan commented.

A third fan wrote: “Always will consider you guys Ohana always will be here if you guys need anything Bro.”

Dog first announced the news of his wife’s death on Twitter Wednesday, June 26, days after she was hospitalized for a “choking” incident and being placed in a medically induced coma.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote in a tweet posted shortly before noon eastern. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Since then the family gathered to honor her legacy in a touching ceremony in Waikiki, Hawaii.

Dog, his children and other family members reportedly scattered her ashes and some flowers in the water during the ceremony to say goodbye. There was also a public memorial service at Fort DeRussy Beach Park over the weekend.

“She said please Hawaiian style…please do this right,” Dog, 66, said at the memorial on Saturday during the memorial on Saturday. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

A second celebration honoring Beth is set to take place at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado on Saturday, July 13, and will be open to the public. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event is supposed to go from 2 to 4 p.m.