Beth Chapman Is ‘Ready to Pass,’ Says ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Co-Star Kaleo Padilla

After it was reported that Beth Chapman is "touch and go" amid her hospitalization and medically-induced coma, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star is "ready to pass," according to a co-star on Beth's upcoming reality show.

Kaleo Padilla, who will appear on Dog's Most Wanted when it premieres next year, slammed a Twitter user who criticized Beth and husband Duane "Dog" Chapman.

"You're lucky you're not a man!!! I would beat your ass for talking death to my friend who is ready to pass," Padilla tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Padilla's tweet came around the same time a family source told TMZ that Beth is "not expected to recover." The outlet reported Tuesday that Beth's family, including her mother who lives in the mainland United States, is gathering at her bedside to say their goodbyes and "preparing for the worst."

Sources also claimed that Beth's children and grandchildren were already at the hospital.

Padilla, a security specialist for the Chapmans, is close to the bounty hunter family and appeared on the CMT series Dog and Beth: On the Run. In March, Beth shared a photo of Padilla's father after he passed away.

"It is with the deepest sadness that we say goodbye," Beth wrote on Facebook at the time. "Please keep Kaleo Padilla a cherished member of our Dog the Bounty Hunter family in your prayers as he [mourns] the death of his father. We love you bruddah, [Gone but not forgotten]."

A source "directly connected" to the Chapman family told The Blast on Monday that Beth was "touch and go" while in her coma at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu. The publication reported that doctors inserted a ventilation tube to help her breathing, but that the tube had since been removed, as the family wants Beth to be "as comfortable as possible" while they pray for recovery

According to The Blast, the entire Chapman family is with her while she remains comatose.

Dog asked for prayers for Beth, 51, on social media late Saturday night.

"Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you," he wrote.

The 66-year-old also shared a photo of Beth's manicured nails while she laid in her hospital bed on Monday evening. "You all know how she is about HER NAILS!!" Dog wrote.