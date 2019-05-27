Beth Chapman’s Nephew Comes to Her Defense on Twitter, Goes After Trolls Mocking Cancer

It has been a dramatic few months for Beth Chapman and family. The reality star’s throat cancer was reported to have returned back in November, with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman adding that doctors called it “terminal” at this point.

While Chapman has maintained a smile since then and has been trying to spend as much time with family as possible, she still has faced some distressing events. Most recently she had a public spat with stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman after claiming to be snubbed on Mother’s Day, a sour note on top of news that her and Dog’s reality series Dog’s Most Wanted won’t premiere on WGN America until October.

But the cancer is the largest problem that has loomed over the family, making it a sensitive issue for them to address online. So when some trolls were mocking cancer, Chapman’s nephew decided to speak out on Twitter in her defense.

Justing D. Bihag, former Dog the Bounty Hunter co-star and current musician, posted a pointed message to critics and hooligans in reference to Chapman’s cancer.

“Cancer is no joke!” Bihag wrote. “And anybody who thinks you can tease or mock or hurt someone going through it, is not only disrespectful, but stupid [as f–]! Lost my grandfather last year, and it appauls [sic] me to see family or fans come after my Aunt [Beth Chapman] at this time.”

He closed out his message with the hashtags “No class” and “Get a grip.” His message prompted his aunt to retweet, adding in a little term of endearment.

“Love you bruddah Jus,” Beth wrote.

Other fans chimed in with messages of praise and thanks for the nephew’s post.

“I lost my dad to Cancer a year and a half ago and it still hurts. People should shut their mouths and say nothing if they can’t say anything nice or supportive,” one supporter commented.

“You tell them Justin!” another added. “I lost my husband to cancer two years ago and so difficult for me to tell him it is okay you can rest!”

Chapman has shared some of the social media interactions she’s had in past weeks, including one with a “vicious troll” that she was forced to block after a tense back and forth she screenshotted.

The reality star also announced that she is not going to undergo chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” she said during a live stream from Source Church in Florida. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”