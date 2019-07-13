Beth Chapman Memorial: Daughter Bonnie Says ‘I Lost My Rock’ During Emotional Speech

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman was eulogized by her daughter, Bonnie Chapman, during Saturday’s Celebration of Life memorial service in Aurora, Colorado. Bonnie’s emotional speech moved both mourners at Heritage Christian Center and those watching a live-stream of the service at home.

Bonnie said she “lost my rock” after her mother died late last month. The 20-year-old talked about how sad she was that her mother will never get to walk her down the aisle. However, she was happy to know that Chapman had such a positive impact on other people’s lives.

After Bonnie’s speech, Twitter users began writing to her about how moving her words were.

“You are such a strong young lady. Your words about your mother made me cry and I know she is so, so proud of you,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful what you shared today about your mom, Beth, Bonnie,” another fan wrote. “You’re a beautiful young woman, and I am sure she was very proud to see who you have become. Thank you for sharing her with us. God bless you, sweetheart.”

“Beautiful speech Bonnie,” another fan wrote, adding a heart emoji. “My heart is with you all. Your mom really made such an impact on my life even though I didn’t know her personally. You are in my prayers and heart and your mama is so proud.”



“Thank you so much for sharing today’s memorial for your beautiful mother,” another fan wrote to Bonnie. “She is so missed, is very loved!! All my best and condolences to you and your family!! And you’re right, there are hours and hours of memories online for us to enjoy!! Much love to your family.”

Chapman died on June 26 after a battle with throat cancer. After her death, Bonnie shared an emotional statement on Twitter.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go,” Bonnie wrote. “I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed.”

Bonnie also defended her mother after some online trolls brought up unsavory details about her and Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s lives.

“For those talking s— about my mother after her death, shame on you,” Bonnie wrote at the time. “My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman.”