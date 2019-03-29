Beth Chapman Hopes to ‘Spend Every Moment’ With Husband Dog the Bounty Hunter Amid Cancer Battle

Beth Chapman may be battling aggressive cancer, but the Dog the Bounty Hunter star isn’t letting that hold her back from taking down fugitives with her husband.

In a new interview with DailyMailTV, Chapman’s husband Duane “Dog” Chapman, 66, opened up about how his wife is balancing treatment with bounty hunting, all while maintaining an optimistic spirit.

Despite learning in December 2018 that Beth’s throat cancer had returned, spreading this time to her lungs, the reality television couple didn’t let that stop them from filming their upcoming WGN show, Dog’s Most Wanted, which is premiering in May.

“My baby has cancer and she is fighting like hell,” Dog told the outlet. “I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything.”

He added tearfully, “Despite all of the obstacles I have overcome, this is by far the biggest test of my life and mark my words, I will not let her die. …She is my rock and my bodyguard. I will do everything I can to keep her here.”

When Chapman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017, she underwent a risky surgery documented on A&E’s Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives and was subsequently treated by chemotherapy that left her feeling feeble.This time around, Dog said she has been undergoing an alternative treatment that has left her feeling energized enough to keep bounty hunting.

“If this were me, I would be a big sissy. But not Beth,” Dog gushed. “She is still hitting the ground running with me. Beth is determined cancer won’t slow her down. In fact, I am so amazed by Beth’s strength and positive attitude.”

It’s not clear what the future holds for Chapman health-wise, but Dog insisted, “She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together.”

Revealing he has been praying for Chapman’s healing constantly, Dog said he couldn’t imagine doing what he does without his wife since 2006.

“The best part of my job is having her by my side on every journey,” he said. “I can’t imagine a day without her and think deep down inside she is always concerned for my safety because she wants the security of knowing I come home to her every night.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres in 2019 on WGN.

Photo credit: Instagram/Beth Chapman