Beth Chapman Fans Are Applauding Daughter Bonnie’s Latest Twitter Tribute to Her Late Mother

Fans are coming to the support of Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman, following her mother’s death. The reality personality passed away on Wednesday, June 26 at the age of 51 after a battle with throat cancer. Her daughter took to Twitter shortly after to react to the heartbreaking loss.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong,” she wrote. “You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go.”

The touching tribute to her late mother was met with a round of support and well-wishes from fans of the Chapman family, who have flooded social media in the time since news of Chapman’s death first broke to pay their respects.

“Im so Sorry you lost your mama Bonnie, she was a pretty amazing lady,” one person wrote. “It’s okay to cry, sometimes moms just need to know it’s okay for them to let go too.”

“I’m truly sorry about your lost. I’m gonna miss her on the Dog the bounty Hunter,” another voiced their support. “I’m super hurt she had to go so young. She’s a tough person and a fighter.”

“[Bonnie Chapman] I am so very sorry for your loss. Your mom left behind a legacy and will never be forgotten. My heart goes out to you and your family during this difficult time,” a third commented. “Your mom was one of the most people women in the world, inside & out! Much love to you all. Love you Beth!”

“I’m so sorry for your loss [Bonnie Chapman] I know how it feels to lose a parent to cancer. I pray that you & your family feel the comfort of the Lords arms around you during this very difficult time. Heaven is more beautiful with your mother singing & flying with the angels,” added another fan.

Prior to her passing, Beth had been placed in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu following a “choking incident.” Her condition had been reported as “touch and go” before her husband made the sad announcement Wednesday that Beth had passed.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote in a tweet shared just before noon eastern. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Chapman, who had first been diagnosed with cancer in 2017, is survived by her husband and their four children: Cecily Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman, and Dominic Davis.