Beth Chapman’s Daughter-In-Law Jamie Pilar Reveals Late Star’s ‘Tough Love’ When She Joined the Family

Beth Chapman may have passed, but her memory will clearly live on in her loved ones’ and fans’ minds. An example of that comes with Jamie Pilar, the wife of Leland Chapman, who just opened up about one of the most vivid memories she has of the late reality star. In fact, it was a “tough love” moment from Beth that also served as Pilar’s welcome into the Chapman family.

In a candid shot, Pilar and Beth are scene talking at a kitchen counter. Beth seems to be giving Pilar a stern heart-to-heart while the 30-year-old model looks on captivated.

Pilar married Leland, who is the son of Beth’s husband Duane “Dog” Chapman and La Fonda Sue Honeycutt, in 2016. In her caption, Pilar revealed that this conversation was Beth alleviating some stress between Pilar and the rest of the Chapman family after joining it, saying that the Pilar belonged with them and did not have to prove herself.

“Beth taught me my first tough love experience when I joined the family,” Pilar wrote. “As we know, sometimes when Mrs. C shows tough love, she can throw in a few extra punches just for good measure. Through it all, she still told me I had a place in this family and I didn’t need to fight for it. I needed that. And in this moment I realized how much I was going to need her in my life.⁣

“This photo was taken when she said that to me. I was glad @janebond2.0 took this photo. I kept it hidden away, and many times since then I’d look back at this photo just to remember that moment. It still takes my breath away thinking about it. @janebond2.0 knew it too! She knew I’d always want to remember this.”

The talk apparently so stirring for Pilar that she began to tear up and quake with emotion.

“I tried so so hard during this moment not to cry,” she wrote. “I was trembling to keep the tears back. I replay it in my mind all the time.”

Pilar closed her note by saying that she is still grappling with the realization that her mother-in-law is gone but was beyond grateful for the time she got to spend with her.

“So I want to say thank you Beth for being there for me. Thank you for giving me a chance and welcoming me into the family. Thank you for all the guidance you gave to me,” she wrote. “There’s so much more I’m going to need so It’s been hard to come to the realization that I can’t pick up the phone and talk to you. You’d always know what to say. That’s going to be the hardest part. Thank you for the many fun memories you gave me. Thank you for being my friend. And thank you most of all for making me feel loved. Just thank you for everything. Absolutely everything. I know you’re watching over us and will be with us wherever we go, but man I sure do miss you.”