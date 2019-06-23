Beth Chapman’s Daughter-in-Law Jamie Pilar Posts Family Throwback Photo Amid Coma Scare

Jamie Pilar Chapman, the wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Leland Chapman, shared throwback photos with her stepmother-in-law, Beth Chapman, who was placed in a medically induced coma overnight in Hawaii.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by 𝙹𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚎 𝙿𝚒𝚕𝚊𝚛 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚙𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@jamiepchapman) on Jun 23, 2019 at 11:11am PDT

Chapman shared two photos with Beth on Sunday. In the first, she is seen with Leland, Beth and Leland’s father, Duane “Dog” Chapman. She included three heart emojis.

The second post is a photo with Beth, though Jamie did not include text in the caption.

The comments section of Chapman’s first post has become a place where fans have started sharing their memories of Chapman and how much of an inspiration she has been in their lives.

“Such an amazing woman, I remember reading Dog’s autobiography at a very difficult time in my life,” one person wrote. “When I then read Beth had changed the legal system to fight for justice, she gave me inspiration that still powers me today to make changes. Thank you, Beth.”

“Been thinking of her, Dog and all of you all day today! If anyone can beat this it is Beth!!” another wrote.

“Stay strong God got [you] are a fighter u got this,” another fan posted.

“My wife is going through treatment now. So I know what your going through. It [is] tough on the whole family,” another fan wrote. “Tougher on the Patient though PEACE AND LOVE TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY.”

Leland, Duane’s son from a previous marriage, also paid tribute to Beth with a throwback photo of his own on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙹𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚎 𝙿𝚒𝚕𝚊𝚛 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚙𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@jamiepchapman) on Jun 23, 2019 at 12:51pm PDT

Beth, 51, was put in a medically induced coma at a Hawaii hospital. According to TMZ, she suffered another breathing issue at her and Duane’s home in Hawaii. Someone called 911 from the home, reporting a “choking” emergency.

Sources told TMZ Beth was taken to a nearby hospital and has been there since. Members of the family, including daughter Bonnie Chapman, are on their way to see her.

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 and her battle was chronicled in a series of specials for A&E. At the end, her cancer was thought to be gone, but it returned last fall after she was hospitalized for a throat blockage. She was hospitalized again in April for a similar emergency.

In their statement to Hawaii News Now, the Chapmans asked fans to pray for Beth, offering their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

Despite facing a terminal cancer diagnosis, Beth remained positive on social media and even filmed episodes of WGN’s Dog’s Most Wanted. The new series, which stars the Chapmans on their quest to find criminals on most wanted lists, is expected to air next year.

