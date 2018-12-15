Beth Chapman Celebrates Stepson’s Birthday Amid Battle With Cancer

Dog The Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman stepped out in the middle of her cancer battle to celebrate her stepson, Leland Champan’s birthday.

On Friday, Chapman shared a video she took while sneaking up on Leland as he took a phone call during a family dinner at a Denver restaurant. She jokingly tells someone to cuff him as she laughs at the end of the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Let the Birthday shenanigans begin Happy Birthday [Leland] I’m so happy you came to spend your birthday with us,” Chapman, 51, wrote in the caption. “Let the Reindeer games begin.”

Chapman also tagged her husband, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman; Lelan’s wife, Jamie Chapman; daughters Cecily Chapman and Bonnie Chapman; and son Garry Chapman.

On Saturday, Jamie shared a photo after seeing White Christmas at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts with Chapman and their friends. Chapman is seen grinning, and wearing a fuzzy coat. “Tonight was wonderful watching [White Christmas The Musical]! Had a super great time,” she wrote.

Chapman fought stage II throat cancer in September 2017, and later announced she was cancer free.

However, late last month, she underwent emergency surgery for a throat blockage and doctors said her cancer returned. Us Weekly reported that the disease has spread to her throat and lungs and is incurable.

Chapman initially received treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, but Duane and Chapman chose to return to Colorado against doctor’s orders. Her doctors reportedly recommended four to eight chemotherapy sessions.

“She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything,” Duane told Us Weekly Thursday. “Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!’”

Duane said Chapman is refusing to take prescribed medication, and is instead taking over-the-counter pain medication.

Just as they did when Chapman fought the cancer last year, the Chapmans are putting their faith in prayer and positive thinking going forward.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time,” Duane told Us Weekly. “I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

After Chapman’s cancer returned, Duane asked his fans for prayers.

“We really appreciate the prayers of the fans. We really appreciate the support of our fans. We’re all so devastated. We love our mommy so much,” Chapman’s steptdaughter Lyssa Chapman, told TMZ late last month. “Thank you guys for being here. We’ve got such an amazing [outpouring] from our fans, and we just really appreciate it.”

Meanwhile, there is some more good news for the Chapmans. Duane will avoid charges in the alleged assault case, stemming from an incident on Nov. 30 when he and Chapman were heckled at the Denver airport.