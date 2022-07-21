'Basketball Wives': Malaysia Pargo Lashes out at Co-Stars

It looks like Basketball Wives fans will be seeing very little of Malaysia Pargo for the remainder of this season. The VH1 star has been a cast member on the show since Season 1 of the LA franchise, but after a trying season 10, she's ready to remove herself from the social group. This season has chronicled Pargo's estranged friendships with the cast, namely her former BFF Brandi Maxiell. The two have differing versions of why their friendship soured. According to Maxiell, Pargo was absent when she needed her the most. Pargo, on the other hand, says Maxiell became upset with her when she opted not to quit the show following Maxiell's firing. The two had a heart to heart in a recent episode, but Maxiell has made it clear to the other ladies that she doesn't trust Pargo. Things came to a head when Pargo invited an unsuspecting guest to Jennifer Williams' hairline launch.

Pargo brought along a friend named Ashley. As it turns out, Ashley dated the ex of her co-star, Angel Brinks, and revealed the tea in front of the group. This was Pargo's second time bringing an unwelcomed guest to a function. She previously brought her friend and Love & Hip Hop star Zelle Swag to an event. Swag has talked poorly about Williams online. With the two incidents occurring within weeks of each other, the group felt Pargo was being messy. They confronted her about it at Williams' event, causing her to leave early.

In the latest episode, Pargo shared with OG Jackie Christie that she'll no longer be part of the group. "I had to take a day to myself and really sit and pray. I ended up going to church and talking to my pastor," she told Christie while furniture shopping. "[I was]caught off guard…I didn't know I was doing anything wrong. I know that my heart was in the right place. I would have never ever in a million years did that s–t intentionally…The way that they were disrespectful, I don't ever want to speak to them ever again. Ever again."

Pargo even chose not to attend Christie's group trip to help celebrate her landing a movie role. Urban Belle Magazine reports that Pargo may only be featured in one additional episode this season and will not attend the reunion taping. She's reportedly not returning to the show next season.

The 41-year-old was previously married to Janero Pargo and shares three children with him. Another aspect of her storyline this season was her fighting over Janero not paying child support, and having to split custody of their children.