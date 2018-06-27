‘The Bachelorette’ Star Luke Pell Splits With Holly Allen Again

Another Bachelor Nation couple calls it quits! Luke Pell and girlfriend Holly Allen have split again, E! News reported Tuesday.

The Bachelorette star and his on-again, off-again model girlfriend broke up early last month, a source told the publication, due to problems they encountered after moving in together in Pell’s Nashville home.

“They moved in together into Luke’s place in Nashville and it was cool at first, but they learned they just weren’t compatible like that on a day to day basis,” the insider said. “They both realized that they didn’t see this working out in the long term, so they quietly broke up.”

“It was a heavy breakup for both of them because they were so excited about their future together,” the insider added. “The full-time transition to Nashville [for Holly] was their biggest hurdle and it just didn’t work out in the end.”

This is the second time the couple has split, and comes just four months after Pell’s appearance on Bachelor Winter Games, where he had a brief fling with co-star Stassi Yaramchuk. Yaramchuk called Pell out after the season had ended for never reaching out to her after filming had wrapped, but he said at the time it was because he realized he still had feelings for Allen. The two reunited in January.

“During that time, I really started reflecting on where my heart was at and I started thinking a lot about my ex, honestly,” he told PEOPLE in February. “I went on the show to find love, and I did find love…It made me realize where my heart was, and that was to reconcile with my ex.”

Allen also opened up about their relationship at the time on Instagram, captioning a video montage of the couple cozying up on a hike, “A year ago I met a boy and convinced him to ditch his flight to go find a waterfall with me. The adventures haven’t stopped since. We tried to take solo journeys, but our paths led right back to each other.”

Pell and Allen’s break up news made headlines the same day that Bachelor in Paradise couple Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan announced that they had ended their engagement.

“It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement,” the couple told E! News. “We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us. We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.”

Best of wishes to both of the former couples!

