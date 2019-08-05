‘Bachelorette’ Alum Jed Wyatt Comes for Nick Viall After Comment About His Mom

The Bachelorette’s Jed Wyatt has a problem with Nick Viall over comments his fellow Bachelor Nation “villain” made about his family amid the scandal that surrounded his engagement to Hannah Brown this season.

During Friday’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, hosted by former Bachelorettes Ali Fedotowsky and Rachel Lindsay, Brown’s former fiancé was asked if any of his fellow contestants called him out about the allegations ex Haley Stevens made about his failure to break up with her before appearing on the show.

“No one called me out. It was more so just Nick Viall,” he responded. “None of the guys on my season has said anything.”

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, and with social media, people are very quick to jump on what’s the most popular thing happening and how they can use it to benefit [themselves]. To get retweets. To get likes,” he continued. “I understand it. I’ve been, as of recently, the talk of the town, so I see why people are doing that, but it’s like, get to know me before you talk s—. And if you come at my family, like, don’t do that.”

Alleging Viall made “some slurs” about his family on social media to stay relevant, Wyatt didn’t go into The Bachelor alum’s exact comments, but a quick scan of his timeline showed a few jokes Viall made about Wyatt’s alleged unfaithfulness including his family.

What’s if Jed’s “mom” was actually his other girl friend and they just used some crazy app the whole time 🤯 https://t.co/b8NRXbahzx — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) July 19, 2019

The look you get from your family when they want you on American Idol but you end up on The Bachelorette. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ySxj9ABmev — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) July 9, 2019

Viall also hasn’t shied away from calling out Wyatt for his behavior, tweeting after Brown realized what had been going on behind her back and calling off her engagement, “So Jed’s big defense is basically he’s a f—boy??”

