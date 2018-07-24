Eliminated ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Jason Tartick Would ‘Definitely Consider’ Being the Next ‘Bachelor’

Jason Tartick’s breakup with Bachelorette Becca Kufrin hit him hard during Monday’s episode of the ABC reality series, but the 29-year-old banker is looking forward to the future, he told PEOPLE Tuesday.

“Getting over her was tough,” the Buffalo, New York native told the publication. “We had such a strong connection.”

Tartick was sent home abruptly during his date in Thailand with Kufrin, prior to the Fantasy Suite portion of the evening. But he did return soon after to get clarity as to what went wrong and to give her a red book as a gift.

As for what was inside the red book?

“It was a story of our time together start to finish,” Tartick explained. “When we had moments together and funny stories, I used this book to compartmentalize what we had, everything from a name tag because she forgot my name, to where we ended up at the end and where it could have gone from there. It was a really good way to channel energy in the right direction.”

His dramatic return to Kufrin’s side at the end of the episode wasn’t in an attempt to get back together, he added, just an attempt to understand what had happened.

“It had nothing to do with changing her mind or asking for her back,” he said. “Everything ended so abruptly. It just didn’t feel like the way it ended was the right way to close the door. We said a peaceful goodbye. And that will help us become friends down the road.”

As for right now, Tartick revealed he’s “very single” and would even consider returning to Bachelor Nation as the next Bachelor.

“Coming into The Bachelorette, I always led with a calculated mind and not an open heart,” he said. “Now, I’m able to start leading with my heart and not my head. And I’m in the best position to find who I’m looking for now.”

Kufrin is now left to choose between Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen for who will get her final rose, and her heart.

The Minnesota native admitted prior to the season premiere that she is engaged to one of the men on her season, so unless something goes wildly left in the finale, it looks like one of the two is now her fiance. But which one?

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All airs next Monday, followed by the season finale on August 6, both at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC