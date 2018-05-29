‘The Bachelorette’: Becca Sends Home Suitor There For the ‘Wrong Reason’

Not all of Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette suitors may be there “for the right reasons.”

It didn’t even take a night of Becca’s new season for the worst accusation in Bachelor Nation to be tossed about, this time about suitor Chase, a 27-year-old advertising VP from Florida.

During the season premiere Monday, another suitor, 30-year-old sales trainer Chris, pulled aside two other men in the house to run some knowledge he had about Chase by them.

“There is a guy here the house who might not have the purest intentions,” he told the cameras. “Chase is from Orlando, Florida, where I live, and he was on the After the Final Rose Ceremony. And I’m friends with one of his ex-girlfriends.”

The night of the After the Final Rose special, Chris said Chase’s ex Danielle texted him, calling into question her former beau’s motives.

“All he does is hang out with his boys, and he’s trying to revamp his marketing company,” Chris said she told him.

“I think the right thing to do right now is pull Chase aside and really get a good feel for if he’s here for the right reasons,” he told the cameras. “And if he is, great, but if not, I think Chase should go home right away.”

While confronting the suspect contestant, Chase seemed rattled by the news.

“That’s definitely weird. I think Danielle’s a great girl, but that was a long, long time ago. She was someone who I only hung out with for like a month…maybe two weeks, man,” he told Chase. “By no means am I here for the wrong reasons. I’m here for Becca, man.”

He decided it was best to head off the rumor at the start and tell Becca, who was pretty confused.

“If it’s nothing, then it’s nothing, but I don’t know what to think right now,” she said. “It made me realize that there are some guys who might be here for the wrong reasons.”

While Becca seemed confused about that situation, the revelation that some people sharing the journey with her might not have the best intentions in mind clarified another situation for her.

One of the men who showed up to woo her during this season, 29-year-old Jake, was someone she had met several times in her hometown of Minneapolis, but whom she said had “never shown any interest” in dating her prior to her reality TV fame.

Despite Jake’s insistence that he had undergone a “transformative year,” Becca decided in the end to send him home.

“I think I would just constantly question your intentions here,” she said, adding, “I just don’t want to waste your time, but I don’t think I see it at the end.”

Seeming frustrated, but ultimately respecting her wishes, Jake walked out of the mansion with a final edict to Becca: “If you and I walked into a bar in Minneapolis tomorrow, I think it would pan out differently.”

She apparently didn’t agree.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC