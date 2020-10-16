Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Reveals Decision to Freeze Eggs After Garrett Yrigoyen Split

✖

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin has revealed that she decided to freeze her eggs, after splitting from Garrett Yrigoyen. Kufrin took to her Instagram Stories to share the news, saying, "I think it's so important as women we know about our bodies and our options," The 30-year-old added, "For me, I'm not old but I'm not a spring chicken and I want kids one day but not anytime soon so I figure why not do it now in quarantine."

Kufrin then explained that she is doing hormonal injections, which is a normal part of the process for egg retrieval. "It doesn't hurt, but the hard part is just actually pushing it through your skin," she said, then adding that, while it's mostly painless, the process is still complex. "Yesterday in the second injection I gave myself it kind of popped under my skin, like the liquid popped out at once," she said. "I felt it like a little bubble and I almost passed out."

Kufrin was first introduced to fans during Season 22 of The Bachelor, vying for a rose from Arie Luyendyk Jr She later became The Bachelorette in Season 14 of the reality show spinoff. At the end of that season, Kufrin and Yrigoyen ended up together. Yrigoyen even proposed to Kufrin, and they had been engaged since 2018.

Fast-forward to September 2020, Kufrin announced that she and Yrigoyen split. "With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement," she wrote in a Sept. 1 Instagram post. "All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we've decided to go down our own separate paths."

Kufrin continued, "While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together. We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect, and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives." Notably, Yrigoyen does not appear to have publicly spoke about the split.

Later, Kufrin spojke about the split on on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which she co-hosts with Rachel Lindsay, saying, "Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn’t just something we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments." This appears to be in reference to Yrigoyen publicly implying that he supports law enforcement over the Black Lives Matter movement, which caused controversy.

"There's much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details," Kufrin continued. "It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now."