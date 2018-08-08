See ‘Bachelorette’ Couple Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen’s Sweet New Engagement Photos

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are loving life as an engaged couple! The Bachelorette lovebirds posed for a series of sweet and silly engagement photos the day following the reality series’ season finale aired, finally able to show off their love to the world.

The couple has come a long way from First Impression Rose to their plans to tie the knot. And while their connection has always been strong, fans wondered if it would be Yrigoyen’s simple sincerity or Blake Horstmann’s raw vulnerability that would win over Kufrin in the end.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But after meeting with Kufrin’s family, the Minnesota native knew she had to go with her heart, even if it meant breaking Horstmann’s.

It was a tearful finale for all, but clearly Kufrin and Yrigoyen are ready to move on and embrace their life as a couple in the public eye. Keep scrolling to see their celebratory photoshoot.

Showing off her ring

No Bachelor Nation proposal would be complete without an engagement ring courtesy of Neil Lane!

Lane opened up to E! News about the 18-karat gold, three-stone engagement ring Yrigoyen gave Kufrin in the finale Tuesday, revealing that the diamond-studded band brought the ring to about 3.76 carats in weight.

“Each time I work with a contestant to select a ring it’s a special process, and this time it was even more exciting given Becca’s path to finding love,” Lane told the publication. “Garrett was so sincere and caring. You could just feel his joy and enthusiasm for Becca. His choice of yellow gold paired with oval-shaped diamonds blends the traditional and modern, signifying the pure love between this new couple.”

First Impressions

It’s clear the engaged couple had quite the connection from the start, with Kufrin awarding Yrigoyen the First Impression Rose on night one following his soccer dad mini van entrance.

“I just want to first say, you have been so wonderful the whole time,” she told him in the season premiere episode. “Since you stepped out of the van, you just made me laugh and made me feel so comfortable. And I had such a good night with you, and it makes me so hopeful for the rest of this.”

Later she told the cameras, “Since he pulled up in that mini van, I was smitten by him. He’s so easy to talk to, and so sweet. And so to give him that rose, it felt so good.”

Yrigoyen was clearly feeling it too.

“It just means a lot to me that she already feels a connection with me,” he told the camera at the time. “That kiss felt good. I just wanted to hold onto her for the rest of the night. I’m the luckiest guy in the world right now.”

Loving looks

And that connection only grew over time, with the couple growing closer and closer throughout the season. In the season finale, Kufrin spelled out her feelings for him explicitly.

“He’s going to be my teammate. He’s going to be the best partner. He’s going to stand by me every single day. He would be somebody that I could see my dad loving so much. And I can picture it all,” she told the camera before accepting his proposal.

Meeting the Parents

Obviously Yrigoyen was trying to make a good impression on Kufrin’s family before getting down on one knee for the woman he loves. And that he did, especially when talking to Kufrin’s uncle and her sister about how he would treat Kufrin in their engagement and marriage

“I would make sure to be that man that is strong for her. Make sure she’s safe and guarded because it’s something that I’ve been missing in my life,” he pledged, beginning to cry.

It clearly worked, as Kufrin’s family was open about their love for her now-fiancé.

Getting Goofy

Part of what bonded these two lovebirds together was their love of getting goofy and staying positive. From the start, trying on hats on a one-on-one date, the two delighted in spending time together showing their silly sides. And when things needed to get deeper, like when Kufrin and Yrigoyen had to discuss their respective failed relationships, they weren’t afraid to dive deep either.

Weathering Scandal

It’s this bond that held the couple together after news broke that Yrigoyen had “liked” a number of offensive memes regarding transgender people and the victims of school shootings prior to his time on the show.

Following the finale, the couple discussed the scandal with PEOPLE, with Yrigoyen saying, “Just because I liked it, doesn’t necessarily mean that I supported it. I was raised in a very open-minded family that was accepting to everybody. We’re very non-judgmental. I’m genuinely sincere.”

Kufrin also defended her soon-to-be husband.

“People have been saying really terrible things about [Garrett], but that’s not who he is,” Kufrin said. “At his core, he’s a good guy. We’ve all made mistakes and done things that aren’t perfect. But all I could ask for is somebody who owns up to what they’ve done and who apologizes and wants to grow. And that’s what he’s done.”

He added, “We started a foundation of being honest and open and transparent,” he said. “Anything that’s come about, or just dealing with anything, that’s how we address it — head on. It makes our relationship so much stronger, and we continue to grow together.”

The happy couple

As for when we’ll get to see these two tie the knot, Kufrin told PEOPLE Tuesday, “We’re just really enjoying our time together. I don’t care if I have a short engagement or a long engagement. Just whatever feels right for us.”

Yrigoyen added, “We’re just going with the flow. We’re more excited about being able to walk down a street and go to Costco! Once we move in together [in Los Angeles] we’ll go from there.”

Building a Family

And when the couple things about expanding their twosome, they’re thinking small to start.

“I want a fur baby first,” Kufrin told PEOPLE. “Maybe four dogs!”

However, eventually “of course I would love to be a mom,” she added. “Not anytime super soon, but one day. Garrett will be a very hot dad!”

Yrigoyen seemed to be on the same page as Kufrin, saying, “I know that Becca would make a wonderful mother. She’s very strong and supportive and confident, and has great morals. I would love to have a kid someday.”

Need more of Bachelor Nation romance? Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Twitter / The Bachelorette