‘Bachelorette’ Alum Jillian Harris Gives Birth to Daughter Annie

Former Bachelorette contestant Jillian Harris and fiancé Justin Pasutto have welcomed their baby girl into the world.

On Monday, The Bachelorette alum, who competed on Jason Mesnick’s season The Bachelor before becoming The Bachelorette in 2009, announced that Bachelor Nation had officially grown by one with the birth of her daughter, Annie.

“Welcome sweet Annie,” Harris captioned the newborn’s first photo. “@justinpasutto best date night ever…a little golf, a little party in the delivery room, a little push, and a new little one to love!”

Harris later revealed on her Instagram Story that she and Pasutto, who became engaged in December 2016, had chosen the name Annie “after my dad’s mom.”

Passutto also announced the exciting news on his Instagram account, sharing a sweet father-daughter snap introducing the little one to his followers.

The couple, who also share 2-year-old son Leo George, born August 2016, opened up about their newly expanded family to PEOPLE following the announcement.

“We are obviously over the moon! And we were so worried about Leo and his feelings but he is actually so in love with her,” Harris told the outlet. “The labor and delivery was absolutely phenomenal and actually fun. Justin and I had gone on a little date night golfing, and the contractions started around the fourth hole…I was insistent on finishing the game and then we went into the hospital a little later on that night.”

“We had friends and family in the delivery room until it was time to push and then it was just the two of us and the medical team,” she added. “We are so grateful for our amazing doctor Kristie and nurses — and of course, Justin was a rock star during delivery! He kept on telling me, ‘Good job, babe, you’re doing so good.’ But meanwhile, I was thinking the exact same thing about him!”

Harris and Pasutto, who announced that they were expecting in May, are the latest members of Bachelor Nation to welcome a little one. In June, Former Bachelor Pad and The Bachelorette contestant Michael Staglianao and his wife Emily welcomed their second child into the world, son Hunter James.

There are also number of Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants currently waiting to welcome their bundles of joy, with The Bachelor alum Erica Rose and husband Charles Sanders having announced in March that they were expecting their first child together, a baby girl.