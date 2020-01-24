‘Bachelorette’ Alum Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is pleading with her followers to get their skin checked after she was diagnosed with a basal cell carcinoma on her stomach seemingly out of the blue a couple weeks back, she revealed in a candid Instagram post Thursday.

“GET YOUR SKIN CHECKED,” she implored fans in the caption of a photo showing off her stomach and the offending spot. “A couple weeks ago I found out I have skin cancer. When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office. Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early. It’s called Basal cell carcinoma.”

In the third photo she shared, Fedotowsky-Manno showed off what her mole looked like before her biopsy was done, revealing that the scar above her belly button is from when she had skin doctors feared was cancerous removed six months ago.

“Needless to say, I’m never exposing my stomach to sun without sunscreen again!” she confessed, before explaining more her diagnosis and just how common it is.

“Basal cell carcinoma is super common. The most common skin cancer. You probably know someone who has it. So it’s no big deal,” the reality personality wrote. “But what IS a big deal is not treating it and treating it early. That is why going to a dermatologist and getting your skin checked every year is SO important (I now go every 3/6 months).”

Since this health scare, Fedotowsky-Manno has been advocating with everyone she knows to get themselves checked.

“The VERY first thing I did when I got diagnosed was text my family on a group text urging them all to get their skin checked. So I’m doing the same for all of you, my extended family, right here and right now,” she concluded. “I’m lucky it wasn’t melanoma. And I’m lucky that I caught it early. Moving forward I plan on making it a priority of mine to use the best natural products on my skin and be rigorous about applying sunscreen and reminding all of you to do the same! I love you guys! Take care of yourselves!”

