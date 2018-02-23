Did Dean Unglert Propose to Lesley Murphy on ‘Bachelor Winter Games’?

The Bachelor Winter Games finale promises to be the “steamiest, most drama-filled, unexpected ending in Bachelor history,” according to the latest promo for the Thursday, Feb. 21, finale.

While the promo may only be 15 seconds, but it may tease a major development in Dean Unglert’s relationship with Lesley Murphy.

Unglert, who originally was a fan favorite on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette before going on Bachelor in Paradise, is shown getting down on one knee in front of Murphy, with whom he formed an instant connection in the Winter Games house.

Cut to a massive Neil Lane ring in the promo!

So does Unglert pop the big question? Or is it another couple from Winter Games?

When the show first teased there would be an engagement at the end of its run, fans theorized the lucky couple would be Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard, who left the house in tears after Crawley said she couldn’t commit to a future with him early in the season.

Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that he and producers weren’t expecting proposals this time around, as the show was filmed over a shorter time span than The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

“We thought [Winter Games] had the potential [for successful relationships like Paradise], but the difference is the time frame. Our hope was that we would at least have a relationship,” Harrison said. “We dialed our expectations back just a little bit… but I think we exceeded our expectations.”

Another huge point of conversation in the finale promises to be what goes down during the show’s infamous fantasy suite dates, including if Ashley Iaconetti will go with Kevin Wendt. The 29-year-old journalist has made a point of bringing up her virginity on national television since Chris Soules’ season, but Wendt said he didn’t feel pressured or uncomfortable about that at all when she first told him.

“I didn’t think about it twice when she told me. There were so many other things going on with her that I liked that it wasn’t the label of ‘virginity’ that took away my thought of her. I just was enjoying her company, getting to know her,” Wendt told Us Weekly. “People associate [the Fantasy Suite] with sex every time, because you’re finally alone for the first time … It was just important to be alone and get to know each other better.”

Photo Credit: ABC