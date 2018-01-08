‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ Cast, Premiere Date Announced

Get excited, Bachelor Nation! The much-anticipated Bachelor Winter Games officially has its team and start date.
The much-anticipated four-episode spinoff, led by regular host Chris Harrison, premieres on February 13 at 8 p.m. ET and will include 12 former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, including Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert and Ashley Iaconetti.
The U.S. competitors will go up against 14 people from international spinoffs of the reality dating show in winter-themed challenges at The Hermitage Club at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington, Vermont.
Trista and Ryan Sutter, who fell in love during the first season of The Bachelorette more than a decade ago will serve as grand marshals to the show.
Here’s the current cast of the upcoming show, although the network teased on its Instagram story that more cast members could be added in the future.
USA Men
Ben Higgins, 29, The Bachelor season 20
Dean Unglert, 26, The Bachelorette season 13
Eric Bigger, 29, The Bachelorette season 13
Jamey Kocan, 33, The Bachelorette season 13
Josiah Graham, 29, The Bachelorette season 13
Luke Pell, 33, The Bachelorette season 12
Michael Garofola, 37, The Bachelorette season 9
USA Women
Ashley Iaconetti, 29, The Bachelor season 19
Clare Crawley, 36, The Bachelor season 18
Lesley Murphy, 30, The Bachelor season 17
International Men
Benoit, 31, The Bachelorette Canada season 1
Christian, 34, The Bachelorette Switzerland and Germany season 1
Courtney, 31, The Bachelorette Australia season 2
Jordan, 34, The Bachelor New Zealand season 2
Kevin, 33, The Bachelorette Canada season 1
International Women
Ally, 24, The Bachelor New Zealand season 3
Jenny, 34, The Bachelor Finland season 1
Laura, 29, The Bachelor U.K. season 1
Lily, 21, The Bachelor New Zealand season 3
Nastassia, 26, The Bachelor Sweden season 3
Rebecca, 26, The Bachelor Sweden season 3
Tiffany, 31, The Bachelor Australia season 4
Yuki, 21, The Bachelor Japan season 1
Zoe, 25, The Bachelor China season 1
The Bachelor Winter Games premieres February 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Photo credit: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua