‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ Cast, Premiere Date Announced

Get excited, Bachelor Nation! The much-anticipated Bachelor Winter Games officially has its team and start date.

The much-anticipated four-episode spinoff, led by regular host Chris Harrison, premieres on February 13 at 8 p.m. ET and will include 12 former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, including Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert and Ashley Iaconetti.

The U.S. competitors will go up against 14 people from international spinoffs of the reality dating show in winter-themed challenges at The Hermitage Club at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington, Vermont.

Trista and Ryan Sutter, who fell in love during the first season of The Bachelorette more than a decade ago will serve as grand marshals to the show.

Here’s the current cast of the upcoming show, although the network teased on its Instagram story that more cast members could be added in the future.

USA Men

Ben Higgins, 29, The Bachelor season 20

Dean Unglert, 26, The Bachelorette season 13

Eric Bigger, 29, The Bachelorette season 13

Jamey Kocan, 33, The Bachelorette season 13

Josiah Graham, 29, The Bachelorette season 13

Luke Pell, 33, The Bachelorette season 12

Michael Garofola, 37, The Bachelorette season 9

USA Women

Ashley Iaconetti, 29, The Bachelor season 19

Clare Crawley, 36, The Bachelor season 18

Lesley Murphy, 30, The Bachelor season 17

International Men

Benoit, 31, The Bachelorette Canada season 1

Christian, 34, The Bachelorette Switzerland and Germany season 1

Courtney, 31, The Bachelorette Australia season 2

Jordan, 34, The Bachelor New Zealand season 2

Kevin, 33, The Bachelorette Canada season 1

International Women

Ally, 24, The Bachelor New Zealand season 3

Jenny, 34, The Bachelor Finland season 1

Laura, 29, The Bachelor U.K. season 1

Lily, 21, The Bachelor New Zealand season 3

Nastassia, 26, The Bachelor Sweden season 3

Rebecca, 26, The Bachelor Sweden season 3

Tiffany, 31, The Bachelor Australia season 4

Yuki, 21, The Bachelor Japan season 1

Zoe, 25, The Bachelor China season 1

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres February 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua