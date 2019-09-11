‘Bachelor’ Newlyweds Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Renew Their Vows in Vegas Chapel

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham tied the knot earlier this year in January, but that’s not stopping them from getting married again — this time, in Vegas! Luyendyke took to Instagram to share the sweet moment mentioning in the caption that Elvis sat this one out to have a friend officiate their moment instead. The two are captured sitting on the back of a pink Cadillac at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the end of his caption, the former Bachelor teased fans with more revealing the picture wouldn’t be the only moment of their ceremony that would be shared with followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans immediately flooded the comment section with excitement.

“Aww how fun, these pics are great already!” one fan wrote, while another chimed in: “Bless you and your family arie i watched your season and i knew laurie was the one for you.”

While getting married just nine months ago, they also became recent parents after they gave birth to their daughter Alessi Ren Luyendyk. Not long ago, they explained the special meaning behind her name after fans wondered where it came from.

“I was obsessed with finding a name right away,” she told PEOPLE. “I think it was on Christmas Day when we decided. I was looking online at girl names once we found out the gender. I found Alessia and loved it and Arie said, ‘What if we dropped the A from th end?’ And we both knew that was it.”

“The name means possessing a charming, easy going nature, which endears her to others … a serious desire to understand heart and mind of everyone,” she continued.

“The middle name is a nod to Lauren’s name,” Luyendyk Jr. added. “Just like I’m named after my dad, Alessi is named after Lauren.”

The pair also say they’re so excited to be new parents, with Burnham admitting that she’s glad the pregnancy party is over.

“The first few nights were obviously rough,” they both admitted. “We are learning, but it has been really exciting,” adding that like most parents, they aren’t getting much sleep.

“I am obviously really glad the pregnancy part is over and so happy to finally have her,” she revealed. “She is the sweetest thing in the world and I can’t stop staring at her.”