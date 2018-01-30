Arie Luyendyk Jr. Eliminates [Spoiler] on ‘The Bachelor’

Ashley, Maquel and Marikh may have been here for the right reasons, but that didn’t save them from elimination on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.

The 25-year-old real estate agent didn’t have enough of a connection with Arie Luyendyk Jr. to get taken “off the market,” while the 27-year-old restaurant owner didn’t have enough “spice” to keep his interest. Maquel, on the other hand, returned to the group after taking time off to be with family due to the death of her grandfather in last week’s episode, so that’s really unfortunate for her.

All this went down during the group’s trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which ended up being one of the most dramatic of the season so far.

Single mom Chelsea got the first one-on-one date with Arie of the week, in which the duo hung out on a yacht and sucked face on a jet ski, effectively weirding out fans. Her groan-worthy quote of the episode: “I’m on a dream boat, but I’m also with a dream boat.”

The duo then got a private concert by artist Tenille Arts, who opened up about her experience on the ABC dating show to PopCulture.com earlier this month, before Arie gave Chelsea the first rose.

Up next was possibly the only hostile bowling experience ever documented, when a casual competition for the opportunity to attend a cocktail party with the race car driver turned into an opportunity for Krystal to show off her crazy.

The season’s universally-despised villain freaked out after Arie decided that everyone could attend the cocktail party, not just the winning bowling team.

“The other team didn’t win, he took back his word, he said the losing team was coming,” she told a producer after allegedly freaking out on the bus ride home. “He didn’t consult us, he didn’t take us into consideration, he told us what to do. I’m looking for a partnership. I’m looking for someone who I trust.”

After Arie scolded the 29-year-old fitness coach as you would a child, the rest of the women took the opportunity to do their best Krystal impression, complete with trite sayings and a breathy voice.

Tia, the Raven look alike who has charmed the audience with her “wiener” puns from the beginning, is then chosen for the second one-on-one date in the swamps of Florida, eating deep fried corn and taking a ride through gator-ridden swamps on an air boat.

After a lesson in the finer points of frog-hunting, and a confession of love on Tia’s behalf, Arie gives her the second rose of the week.

Kendall gets the chance to admit she would eat human meat if so prompted before the final rose ceremony, and Krystal gets one more chance to be vile to the other women, cementing in fans minds that she would be sent packing at the end of the night.

And when she wasn’t, the other contestants were outraged that their nemesis would still be accompanying them on their trip to Paris, France, next week. But where else would we get sound bites like, “I wasn’t hiding in my room, I was investing in myself,” to make this season interesting?

