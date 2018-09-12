‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Jordan Kimball Calls off Jenna Cooper Engagement After Cheating Allegations

Heartbreak in Paradise! Bachelor in Paradise‘s Jordan Kimball announced Wednesday that he and Jenna Cooper had called off their engagement a day after allegations she was cheating on him were reported by Bachelor Nation blogger, Reality Steve.

On Tuesday, the couple got engaged in a romantic pre-taped segment of the ABC dating show’s finale, but just hours before, Reality Steve released text messages between Cooper and a man who claimed the two had been having a sexual and romantic relationship throughout her engagement with Kimball.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the texts, Cooper allegedly said she and Kimball “aren’t together for real” and that she was faking her part in their relationship to help her social media management company. “I don’t even like him, let alone love him. I’m better than him and once I’m able to I’ll break it off for good and make up some story and make up some story to make him look bad if it will make you feel better,” she wrote in the messages.

Later that day, she denied the allegations to PEOPLE, telling the publication, “I am aware of the allegations being made against me and they are simply untrue. I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

Kimball clearly had enough, however, sharing a photo of himself on Instagram Wednesday with an announcement that their relationship was over.

“To think, to feel, to fall. These emotions interact with experiences and people, when you find a person you think about them, you feel when they feel and sometimes you fall,” he wrote. “When you’re in love with even the experiences you’ve had with them it’s something to respect. Being careless with someone that you give your heart to and reach milestones with isn’t sensible no matter what the terms may be. I have not had an easy life and having struggles allows me to grab onto tough times and discard them from my path.”

He continued, “I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It’s dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you’ve reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have.”

Photo credit: ABC