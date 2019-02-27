‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Reveal They Got Pregnant During Show Then Miscarried

Just a month after announcing that they are expecting their second child together, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are opening up about the miscarriage they suffered during Season 2 of Bachelor In Paradise.

In a video posted to their YouTube Channel on Tuesday, Feb. 26 titled “Pregnant in Paradise… Our Miscarriage Story,” the couple revealed that they became pregnant following their first time being intimate with one another in the Fantasy Suite on their season of the ABC reality series, though they lost the baby shortly after.

“This is the story of what happened to Jade and I,” Tolbert began the video.

“We actually got pregnant while on the show, and we didn’t find out until after when I was back in Kansas City visiting him,” Roper revealed. “I just knew that I was late and something felt different.”

The Bachelor alum took a pregnancy test, but one the results came back negative, she said that she “just knew” it was wrong. When she took another test the next morning, it was positive.

Newly engaged, Tolbert revealed that his first reaction was “oh s—,” but despite still navigating through the beginnings of their relationship, they got “serious” and began making plans for Roper to move in with her fiancé in Kansas City.

“Sadly, we did lose the baby,” Roper revealed. “At the time, I didn’t really grieve because I just didn’t know really how to process it. It was so much so fast. In a really bad way, it was almost like this relief because we were in such this whirlwind.”

“It wasn’t really until after I had Emerson that I realized how much I love my child and how amazing of a miracle it is, and I think I really grieved that child much later,” she added.

“I think when a miscarriage happens, one of the things that we ask ourselves is ‘why?’” Roper continued. “It’s something that I’ve wondered a lot about and something that we’ve talked a lot about, but kind of just have to trust that everything happens in its own timing and for a reason.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums, who tied the knot in January of 2016, welcomed their first child together, daughter Emerson, in August of 2017. In January, they revealed that they are expecting their second child together. Despite that their family is growing, they often reflect on what life would have been like if they hadn’t miscarried.

“It’s hard to not be sad because, knowing how much I love Emerson today, I would have loved this baby that much, and I never got a chance to know him or her,” Tolbert said. “It’s really sad to think about what could have been. At the same time, it was never in the cards for us.”

The couple ended the 11-minute-long video with a message to their unborn child, writing, “To our little ‘paradise’ baby, we love you so much and think of you often and are so sorry we never got to meet you. But you will always be a part of our family.”

Baby Tolbert is expected to arrive later this year.