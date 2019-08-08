‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Caelynn Miller-Keyes ‘Mortified’ After Blake Horstmann Releases Their Texts

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has broken her silence after Bachelor in Paradise co-star Blake Horstmann shared text messages between the two online following her accusations that he ghosted her after sleeping with her and BiP‘s Kristina Schulman on subsequent nights prior to the show.

The Bachelor alum, who first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season, took to Instagram Wednesday with a lengthy message after Blake attempted to clear his name with texts between the two in which she appears to have initiated a strictly sexual relationship.

“Here we go… I am not here to deny those text messages or the conversations that took place,” she began, alleging that her accusations of Blake on Paradise “got taken out of context” and “a large part of the story is missing.”

Caelynn went on to say that her relationship with Blake was “not a one night stand at a music festival” and the ‪”5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship.” She later added she would take “ownership” of what she said on Paradise, when she told Blake he made her feel like “a slimy, disgusting secret.”

“I was upset and I let my emotions control my words,” she continued. “However, I did not go on a show to ruin someone’s character. I attempted to address my feelings and the situation with Blake face to face. It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get the same respect in return, and I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless.”

Caelynn went on to say she and Blake clearly had “different ideas” of their relationship, claiming they had been talking months before they hooked up at Stagecoach, FaceTiming “every day” and talking about skipping Paradise to pursue a relationship.

“When I say he ghosted me, it was after those few months of us talking,” she wrote. “It was my understanding there was no one else and I thought we were on the same page.”

Going on to say she is not “looking for sympathy,” Caelynn lamented the drama that played out on TV continuing online.

“This could’ve been over after last night’s episode, but since it’s now all over Instagram, I felt like it was imperative to share my truth,” she said. “We all have our own perception of how different situations unfold and there are many sides to this story. I hope that we can all move forward and support one another, rather than tear each other down. I have moved on and I am excited to continue to share the rest of my journey with you all.”

