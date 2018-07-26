‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Juelia Kinney Gets Engaged to Aaron Bass

Another Bachelor alum is off the market, with Juelia Kinney announcing her engagement to boyfriend Aaron Bass on Wednesday on Instagram.

Kinney originally appeared on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor in 2015 before making her way to Bachelor in Paradise for the show’s second season that summer.

Bass is the brother of Evan Bass, who appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette as well as Bachelor in Paradise, where he met his current wife, Carly Waddell, who also competed on Soules’ season of The Bachelor. Bachelor Nation — it really is a small world!

Kinney shared her happy news with a photo of herself and new fiancé kissing on a beach along with a gushing caption.

“This man. From the time I met him last year in Mexico I thought to myself he is hot — and would make such a good husband from all the good energy I felt from his heart,” she wrote. “I didn’t think much more of it because I lived in San Diego and he lived in Nashville. Little did I know he was going to come visit me and little did I know I would feel sick to my stomach when he left to go back home. I knew I hadn’t felt that special or that close to someone in pretty much ever, and had no idea how it would work out.”

Kinney continued, “I am so happy that our relationship not only developed so much over the next couple months, but flourished. The long distance was hard but we knew what we wanted. We went through the ups and downs but we made it here… stronger and happier than ever. I am so excited to say…. WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!!!”

“He is the best man I could ask for and my best friend… not to mention he makes me laugh till my stomach hurts every morning and every day,” she concluded. “I never would have expected we would have met like we did but I am so freaking grateful that we did. I love you [Aaron Bass]!! Thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world!!”

Kinney also shared the same photo on Twitter along with three ring emojis.

The reality star was previously married, but her husband died by suicide in 2013, leaving her and their daughter, Ireland, behind. Since dating Aaron, it’s clear he has become close to Ireland, with Kinney praising her fiancé in a Father’s Day post this year.

“Happy Father’s Day to this amazing man!!” she wrote. “Just the look of comfort from Ireland shows the amazing father you are. You make her feel safe, cared for and loved. There are no words that describe how thankful I am that she has someone like you. You fill her life more than you will ever know. We love you!!!”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @jueliakinney