‘The Bachelor’ Contestant With a Fake Australian Accent Has Already Won Hearts on the Internet

The Bachelor contestant who used a fake Australian accent to get the attention of Colton Underwood has already won hearts on the Internet.

Bri, a 24-year-old model from Los Angeles, California made her Bachelor debut by introducing herself in the native accent, which certainly made the impression she was hoping it would.

After greeting Underwood, however, Bri revealed that her accent was not real, and that she was, in fact, American.

Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OrHrathRYJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2019

Underwood was not the only person to be smitten with Bri, as Bachelor Nation has since taken to social media to to express their fascination with the Season 23 contestant.

“I want to know absolutely everything there is to know about Bri, the Bachelor contestant who is pretending to be Australian,” one fan tweeted.

I’m so curious as to whether she had a backstory prepped or if she’s just going to wing it. And if she’s just going to wing it, how robust is her existing knowledge of Australia. ‘No prep’ and ‘highly misinformed about Australia’ is absolutely my hope. — Mat Groom (@MathewGroom) January 4, 2019

“I’m betting she has an excellent story about her close call with a drop-bear, and starts to cry as she recalls the horror,” another person joked. “She will redirect all conversations about Australia back to that topic and people will quickly stop bringing it up.”

“Honestly the best case scenario is she goes for that and, in having to weave such an elaborate tale on the spot, completely redefines and reinforces the drop bear mythos in the US,” another user replied. “What a champion.”

Ohhhh I hope there is a back story… and it best include a Hemsworth!!! Like maybe Liam saved her while she was surfing & a wave got the best of her causing the surfboard to hit her in the head and since then her accent comes and goes…. @BachelorABC — connieA5857 (@dispatcherA5857) January 4, 2019

“Bri and her family moved to America from Australia, after summer vacation. She didn’t become a member of the Pink Ladies, because Rizzo thought she was ‘too pure to be pink,’” someone else quipped.

While Bri definitely had an impact on both Underwood and the viewers at large, it was 23-year-old Content Creator Hannah G. who earned the highly-coveted Impression Rose on Monday night’s season premiere of the romantic reality competition series.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.