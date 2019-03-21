‘Bachelor’ Alum Cassie Randolph Addresses ‘Cruel Speculations’ About Relationship With Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph is shutting down speculation that she’s not in love with The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood.

After Tuesday’s season finale of the ABC reality show, in which she told the former NFL player, 26, she needed to take their relationship “day by day” in lieu of a traditional engagement after initially dumping him over doubts about their relationship, the 23-year-old took to Instagram to explain what had gone down in the last six months.

Cassie explained that while she seemed unsure of her relationship with her now-boyfriend in the last few episodes of the season, there was a lot going on behind the scenes in her mind.

“Sometimes it can be hard for me to find my words (as you all have seen haha)…” she captioned a photo of the couple kissing by the sea. “It’s so easy for me to over-analyze and get in my own head, especially when my feelings are overwhelming or when big things are happening so quickly. So, here goes my attempt to put the past 6 months into words.”

Saying she had “no idea what was in store” for her on night one at Bachelor Mansion, she believes God had a plan for her all along.

“I’m honestly holding back tears as I write this, trying not to get too sentimental as all the memories and emotions flood over me while I reflect on this whole experience,” she continued. “I am unbelievably grateful for every single relationship that was formed with 29 amazing women, Colton and all the crew involved. It was a truly unique adventure that I got the extraordinary opportunity to experience. Everyone who has been beside me throughout these past 6 months (during filming and post), has helped me grow in ways that I couldn’t ever have imagined.”

Prior to the season finale, Cassie explained she took “a much-needed break” from social media based on the comments she was reading from other people about her relationship with Colton.

“I was allowing the opinions of others, and their sometimes cruel speculations, really get to me,” she admitted. “That brings me to perhaps the truest, most impactful thing that this experience has taught me: to stay true to myself. Being real is something we ALL owe to ourselves. Regardless of the outcome, that is the one thing we can do to guarantee no regrets… to make the best decision we can in the moment.”

She concluded with a champagne glass emoji, “So cheers, my friends (and trolls) to The Bachelor [Season 23] finale… may we all live and learn, be humble, and most of all, forever remain open to learning. Thank you for the opportunity to share with you all a glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of my life. So far.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Cassie Randolph