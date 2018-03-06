Bekah Martinez Defends Calling out Arie Luyendyk Jr. And Twitter Applauds

Former Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez is defending herself for calling out Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Twitter is applauding her.

During the March 5 episode, Luyendyk Jr. gave the final rose to Becca Kufrin and then subsequently proposed to her. However, the show also aired him breaking up with her weeks later and that proved to be highly controversial.

Martinez blasted him on social media for DMing her at the beginning of February, seemingly attempting to start something up with her, and shared screenshots of said messages.

dm’ing your ex is a good look too 🙃 @ariejr pic.twitter.com/dRQYw6fIbZ — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

Many took issue with her calling him out, so she defended herself by tweeting, “people are really going to call me “immature” for calling Arie out yet he’s the man who dm’d MULTIPLE exes and blindsided/broke up with his fiancé in front of a full camera crew…?????”

Her Twitter followers showed up to support her, as it turns out many shared her sentiments toward the entire situation.

Not immature. Maybe petty? But I’m hella petty so I’d do the the EXACT SAME THING if I was in your position. Most women would 😂 so people should chill. — Jessica Hollister (@jhall_love) March 6, 2018

“Everything you’ve said since WTA has only made me MORE Team Bekah. You’re brilliant, articulate, and anything *but* immature. Speak even louder, sis,” one fan wrote.

” ‘Maturity?’ you’re being candid and honest, something this particular 36-yr-old man is clearly not. Age has 0 to do [with] it,” another said.

Nah. DRAG HIM SIS!!! pic.twitter.com/sXnxvNZxN8 — Keeping Up with Abie (@princessabisayo) March 6, 2018

Chris Harrison, host of The Bachelor, recently defended the shows filming of the dramatic finale breakup by saying, “You don’t get to just tell the fairytales.”

Many fans took to social media to criticized the show, with former Bachelor cast member Ben Higgins saying, “How did this breakup end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation. We don’t belong in this conversation…”

Harrison has now defended the producers’ choice to air the footage of the breakup.

“There was no way Arie was going to do this and look great. In my opinion, you don’t get to just tell the fairytales,” he said.

“That was wild,” he added, according to PEOPLE. “16 years of this and that was breathtaking. It’s going to take a little bit of time to process all of that even for myself.”