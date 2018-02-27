‘The Bachelor’ Finalist’s Ex Squares up to Arie Luyendyk Jr. in Shocking Confrontation

The Bachelor tables turned Monday night, when Becca Kufrin’s ex-boyfriend Ross showed up to compete with Arie Luyendyk Jr. for her heart in a shocking surprise.

Becca has talked about her ex in the past to Arie, revealing that they dated for seven years, even getting her through the death of her father.

“After putting up with a lot of stuff in past relationships, I know what I want and I know what I don’t want. My most serious relationship, we were on and off for about seven years,” she told Arie earlier this season. “And I’m just ready to move on in my life and find that person again … Especially initially, he got me through the hardest time I had ever lived through at that point when my dad passed away.”

So when Ross shows up in Peru wanting Becca back, things were bound to get dramatic.

“Despite the time and distance that’s been between us, she’s the love of my life,” he tells producers prior to the confrontation. “She’s the only one I want to spend the rest of my life with. We’re soul mates.”

When he shows up to talk to Arie, the 36-year-old race car driver is clearly shocked.

“I came all this way,” he tells Arie. “I found out about a week ago that she’s on the show. I mean obviously I know that the show ends in a proposal, and for as long as I thought about her, that’s my proposal to give her. She’s the love of my life. I wanna marry her.

When Arie asks if it’s the competition aspect that is bringing Ross back into the picture, Ross reveals he’s been thinking about Becca “every day for the last year.”

Arie is not having it, having previously told Becca he loved her. He informs Ross that the two have already told each other, “I love you,” but says he can’t speak for the woman he loves.

“My initial reaction was just confusion,” he says. “It just pisses me off. The whole thing pissed me off. You broke up over a year ago and now you want to profess your love? It’s just the unclassiest…just the whole. The guy just has huge f—ing balls. Or he’s f—ing crazy.”

“If Becca were to leave, I’d be crushed,” Arie continues.

But of course, Becca has moved on from Ross during their time apart, and stands by her feelings for Arie.

“Ross no, like no,” she tells him when he shows up at her door. “This is not happening.”

After hearing him out, Becca criticizes her ex for thinking real life “is like The Notebook.”

“You can see what we had wasn’t healthy for so damn long,” she says. “I can’t go back to that. I don’t want to!”

Ross leaves in defeat after admitting, “I have no business being here.”

But can Becca find love with Arie? Tune in to the finale.

The Bachelor finale airs Monday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC