‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Criticized for Repeating Old Dates With New Fiancee

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham spent a romantic date at the IndyCar season opener race Sunday, cuddling up on the tracks and celebrating their engagement in matching red jumpsuits.

And while the date may have seemed perfect for the 36-year-old race car driver and his new fiancée, some are accusing the former Bachelor star of simply repeating dates he’s gone on with old girlfriends while engaged to Burnham.

Reality Steve, a blogger and podcaster known for getting the dirt on Bachelor Nation contestants, tweeted out photos of Luyendyk Jr. with Burnham at the tracks side by side a very similar photo of the ABC reality personality with ex-girlfriend Sydney Stempfley, whom he allegedly dated until soon before he was announced as the next Bachelor.

Steve was also quick to point out that Luyendyk Jr. went hiking with both his ex and Burnham at Camelback Mountain.

“He took Sydney to Camelback Mountain, he took Lauren to Camelback Mountain,” he captioned a tweet of the Instagrams. “He took…”

He took Sydney to Camelback Mountain, he took Lauren to Camelback Mountain. He took… pic.twitter.com/JbPrP22Q0D — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 11, 2018

Steve has been critical of Luyendyk Jr. in the past for his alleged playboy reputation, as well as how he dumped former fiancée Becca Kufrin on national television to pursue her Bachelor runner-up.

But Kufrin is off on her own Bachelor Nation path, being cast as the star of next season’s The Bachelorette Tuesday in the After the Final Rose special.

But fans still skeptical of Luyendyk Jr.’s new relationship were happy to find another reason to dig at the real estate agent.

Fans were quick to comment on the coincidence, with some defending Luyendyk Jr.’s date repetition and others dragging him for it.

