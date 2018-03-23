Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Plan ‘August or September’ Wedding

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are setting a date!

The controversial Bachelor couple revealed to Life & Style Thursday that they plan on getting married this August or September, with the race car driver noting, “We might do a destination wedding.”

Although the couple just got engaged earlier this month, tech salesperson Lauren’s family couldn’t be happier. “I hope it will be in the summer,” Burnham’s mom, Pamela, told the magazine. “Lauren’s on cloud nine with Arie.”

Bachelor Nation might even get an inside look at the nuptials, with ABC picking up the tab.

“They’d love to get married on TV because it would be a continuation of their love story,” an insider told the publication. “They want viewers to be able to see the next chapter of their journey.”

Pamela definitely approves of the network chipping in financially: “That would be wonderful!” she said. “My husband’s probably going to jump up and down at that thought!”

The Bachelor couple has definitely gotten its fair share of hate since the dramatic end of the most recent season.

While Luyendyk Jr. originally got down on one knee for finalist Becca Kufrin, weeks after getting engaged to her, he broke things off on camera in a painful 40-minute unedited segment played on the After the Final Rose special.

The following day, he flew to reunited with Burnham, and the two got engaged on the second half of the After the Final Rose special.

While the couple was lambasted for Luyendyk Jr.’s indecisiveness, with many people calling him the “worst” Bachelor of all time, a lot of the haters have cooled off since the couple went on a European vacation these past few weeks.

“I thought we would get a lot more backlash,” Burnham told Life & Style.

“Since we’ve been out in public the last few days,” Luyendyk Jr. added, “people have been really supportive. It’s been really sweet.”

Kufrin didn’t end up with nothing either. The 27-year-old publicist was announced as the next star of The Bachelorette soon after being dumped on national television.

The Minnesota native is currently filming the upcoming season of the ABC dating show, and even introduced five of her new guys on a sneak peek of the series earlier this month.

“Once I got past the initial heartbreak, at the end of the day the show is about finding love,” she said at the time. “I have so much love to give, so hard yes all around.”

The Bachelorette premieres May 28 on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Lauren Burnham