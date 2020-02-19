‘The Bachelor’ Announces Olympics-Themed ‘Summer Games’ Spinoff

The Bachelor is going for the gold ahead of the summer Olympics! Following their 2018 Bachelor Winter Games debut, Bachelor Nation is adding a summer version as the Tokyo Olympics prepare to kick off on July 24, announced Rob Mills, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative programming, on the Bachelor Party podcast Tuesday.

“There is going to be both,” Mills said of Summer Games and the subsequent Bachelor in Paradise.

“[Summer Games] will be its own thing and it’ll run — it’ll be Bachelorette Summer Games,” Mills said. “What’s nice about Summer Games, is when we did Winter Games, Bachelor was still airing, so it was a lot. … This is Summer Games, and then Paradise will start.”

“I think it’s going to be really fun,” he added of the new spinoff. “We found a really great place to hold it. … I mean, it’s going to be so fun seeing these people in these great, you know, track and field and swimming. … This is a real Olympics.”

As for who will compete in the games, Mills said things are still up in the air, revealing not everyone could be a Bachelor Nation single.

“I still think we need to look at the creative, and it’s like, do you — if somebody is with somebody or not, can they be in it?” he said, adding that there were several members of the franchise family he’d like to see compete.

“There’s certain people that you’d love to see — I mean, I’d love to see Jordan [Rodgers] or Colton [Underwood],” he said, also throwing out former Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher’s name.

With Paradise coming just shortly after Summer Games, Mills said he didn’t want things to be completely focused on singles finding love, but that the romance wouldn’t be completely thrown out.

“That’s important too,” he said. “We’ll keep fine-tuning.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty