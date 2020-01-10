‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Claims Dad Dog Chapman Is Lying About Rumored Girlfriend Moon Angell

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter Chapman’s daughter “Baby Lyssa” Chapman is claiming that her dad is lying about his relationship with rumored girlfriend Moon Angell. In a pair of since-deleted tweets, Lyssa wrote, “If I was shackled up with one of my sons ex girlfriends [I’d Probably Lie Too]” and “I have nothing to lose. But hey, if I was in your situation I’d probably lie too. [barf].” She did leave one tweet up, simply containing the “I’d Probably Lie Too” hashtag. Angell was employed by Lyssa’s late step-mom, Beth, who passed away in 2019 after being married to Dog for 13 years. Many of Lyssa’s followers have since commented on the post, with many attempting to offer their support.

Your Dad’s head is probably a mess right now, that’s all this is about. He has such a big heart. Being alone petrifies him. — Regium (@irishd08) January 9, 2020

“Why didn’t his daughters offer to go thru her belongings?? That’s what’s supposed to happen. When my Mom passed away, I wouldn’t have waited around til someone else did it. No matter how difficult, that was my responsibility,” one fan asked, referring to Angell being the one to go through all of Beth’s things for Dog.

“Please be happy for your dad. You know he loves you. Let him be happy. I know it’s been hard for all of you. Trust God,” another user offered.

Well I wouldn’t lie would be truthful and honest and say how I feel and not care what people think we all have right to tell someone who we feel and Express yourselves honesty is better then a liar cause you have too live the lie all your life while honestly you dont have too — QueenBlackWolfEyezz (@QEyezz) January 9, 2020

“Girl they got your dad’s head all messed up. But then again that’s what scam artist do.. she’s so CRINGE!!” someone else exclaimed.

“Lyss, she moved right in & she knows exactly what she’s doing. It’s sickening. Prayers that true family love, win,” one more user wrote.

Me too..its more than sex..its not appropriate..to move into her room??bed??thats disgusting..@BabyLyssaC — Corean Neff (@CoreanNeff1) January 9, 2020

Lyssa also retweeted some comments she got from followers, with one writing, “Your dad says he can’t be alone, well then he needs to not look to Beth’s so called friends for companionship considering it hurts the women in his family and the wife that he supposedly loved more than life itself. Sad.”

She also retweeted her sister Cecily Chapman, who commented, “I’ve been very quiet concerning the circumstances but tbh what kinda ‘friend’ moves into a dead friends house with their husband?! And ACTS LIKE THEY DID NOTHING WRONG?”

Both Dog and Angell have seemingly denied that they are not dating, but there are also reports that Dog has possibly admitted to being in a relationship with his wife’s former assistant. At this time, it all seems to be unconfirmed.