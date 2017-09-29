Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Describe the First Time They Held Baby Ember

A little over two weeks ago, Little People, Big World cast members, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcomed their first child into the world and now the pair are formally introducing their daughter to fans.

In an exclusive video for TLC, the Roloffs reveal how daughter, Ember Jean’s name came to be, and the first moment the two held her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We decided Ember because [Jeremy] and I fell in love around a campfire so campfires and embers have had a lot of significance in our relationship, and we thought it was perfect for our first kid,” said Audrey, adding that they want her to be a “fiery one.”

The new parents tell fans in the video that the first time they held her, they were bawling and reveal that Ember has quite the personality as she is a bit “rambunctious, a kicker, a lover of singing, and a world-class cuddler.”

Though the Roloffs are exhausted and overwhelmed with physical and emotional fatigue, they are also overjoyed saying that her cuddles make “everything worth it.”

“[Audrey] has had a tough few weeks, but that’s not to negate the fact that she’s having fun and enjoying being a mother,” Jeremy said. “And me, I’m a dad — loving the perspective shifts and late night cuddles while I read my book.”

The couple’s cat Pine might take a little longer to adjust to the new family member, but the couple knows it will happen in time.

Jeremy shared an image of Ember to his Instagram, writing how astonished he was that it had just been two and a half weeks already.

“Here’s her beautiful face!” he wrote. “She’s doing great, loving life and practicing her singing whenever she’s hungry or needs to poo…”