Arie Luyendyk Jr. Defends Wife Lauren Burnham From Social Media Trolls After She Leaves Newborn Daughter at Home

Arie Luyendyk is not happy with social media trolls who shamed his wife Lauren Burnham after she revealed that she went to lunch without their newborn daughter, Alessi.

“To all the negative comments regarding leaving her with grandma for a 45min lunch, cut her some slack!” the former Bachelor commented on his wife’s Instagram post from Wednesday. “It was my idea because she has been working so hard to keep up and quite frankly I commend her for 1. Being an incredible mom and getting the breast-feeding down enough to make sure she had enough while she was at lunch. (Moms know that breast-feeding can be difficult) and 2. So much of being a good parent is making sure you take care of yourself.”

He continued, “She wanted a healthy meal with her sister who is in town. I get so frustrated at the comments because she is such a kind soul and takes these comments to heart. Be kind to people! … You’re doing great momma.”

In the initial post, Burnham and her sister, Heather Burnham, hugged in front of a mural. “First time out of the house without Alessi and I only cried one time,” she captioned the shot. “I’d say it’s a win.”

While many of Burnham’s followers had positive things to say to the new mom, others bashed her. “Wow you left her faster than anyone I know,” one Instagram user wrote. “Must of (sic) been for a good occasion.”

Clearly, Luydenyk Jr. wasn’t going to let any trolls keep his wife’s spirits down.

The couple welcomed their baby girl on May 29, announcing her birth on Instagram. “We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6lbs, 13oz 20cm long,” Luyendyk Jr. wrote at the time. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

Burnham added, “She is sweet, calm and [Arie] and I could not be more in love with her.”

The couple, who met and fell in love during the 2018 season of The Bachelor, revealed to PEOPLE that they decided on the name Alessi back in December.

“I was obsessed with finding a name right away,” Burnham said. “I think it was on Christmas Day when we decided. I was looking online at girl names once we found out the gender. I found Alessia and loved it and Arie said, ‘What if we dropped the A from the end?’ And we both knew that was it.”

“The name means possessing a charming, easy going nature, which endears her to others… a serious desire to understand heart and mind of everyone,” she continued.

“The middle name is a nod to Lauren’s name,” Luyendyk Jr. added. “Just like I’m named after my dad, Alessi is named after Lauren.”