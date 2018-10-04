Anna Duggar’s Sister Welcomes New Baby

There’s a new member in the extended Duggar family!

On Tuesday, Oct. 2, Anna Duggar’s sister Priscilla Waller and her husband David Waller welcomed their little girl into world, the couple announced on their joint Instagram account on Wednesday, introducing fans to baby Destiny Faith Waller.

“Destiny Faith Waller is here! She was born at 10:53am on October 2, 2018,” the proud parents captioned an image of their newly expanded family of six. “Priscilla, Destiny and family are all doing well! We praise the Lord for a safe delivery with no complications! She weighs 8lbs 5oz and is 22.25 inches long.”

The couple, opened up about their newest addition on their blog, writing that “the labor and delivery was smooth,” and both mommy and baby are healthy. They also revealed the very special meaning behind their daughter’s first and middle names.

“The name Destiny was chosen with the desire that she would grow up considering the destiny of millions of people who need to turn their lives to Jesus and put their faith in Him alone for salvation,” they wrote, adding that her middle name, Faith, “is what we are to all live by. Faith is what keeps us focused on the Lord Jesus Christ Who is the Author and the Finisher of our faith.”

The couple had announced that they were expecting their fourth child together in April, posting a series of videos from their gender reveal party, which had been thrown by Josh and Anna Duggar.

“Children truly are a gift from the Lord and we are excited with each child God is given to us! We are thrilled to be expecting baby number four,” they wrote. “Josh and Anna Duggar threw a wonderful gender reveal party with nearly all of Priscilla’s family able to make it for the special day. Someone once said ‘Saying there are too many children is like saying there were too many flowers.’ We are excited about this precious gift from God! Davia is especially thrilled to have a little sister on the way!”

Little Destiny joins older siblings Paul, 5, Davia, 3, and 17-month-old Phillip. She has already met a number of her family members, including Priscilla’s sister, Esther, who visited the family shortly after the birth.