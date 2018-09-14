Anna Duggar Shares Rare Family Photos With Husband Josh

Anna Duggar shared a group of family photos on Instagram on Sept. 3, including one with her controversial husband, Josh Duggar.

“Hope you are having a #HappyLaborDay and spending it with ones you love most! We spent some time with family & friends at #FarmlandAdventures today,” Anna wrote in the caption.

The first photo showed the couple with their five children at Farmland Adventures, a theme park in Springdale, Arkansas with a corn maze, pumpkin patch and ponies for children to ride. Anna’s other photos show the children riding ponies.

This was the first time Josh appeared in a photo on Anna’s Instagram page since July, when she shared photos of the family celebrating their 10th engagement anniversary and their children celebrating birthdays. Before that, Anna posted a video in March to celebrate Josh’s 30th birthday.

“June was an exciting month for our family: Marcus, Michael and I are are officially a year older + Josh and I celebrated our 10 year engagement anniversary,” Anna wrote in July. “The past 10 years have been a wonderful adventure. So thankful for God’s redeeming grace and His blessings to us along the way, especially our 5 M’s!”

Like Josh’s parents, the couple have a pattern with their children’s names — they all have names starting with “M.” They are parents to daughters Mackynzie, 8, and Meredith, 2; and sons Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, and Mason, 1.

Josh and Anna met in 2006 and married two years later. The couple surprisingly stayed together through Josh’s multiple scandals in 2015. That year, it was revealed that he molested five girls in 2002 and 2003, including younger sisters Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard. When Ashley Madison was hacked, the information revealed that Josh had an account that arranged affairs for married men and women.

Josh went to a rehabilitation center, and TLC pulled the plug on 19 Kids and Counting. Jill and Jessa went on to star in TLC’s Counting On, which later expanded to include other members of the Duggar family, although Josh does not appear on it.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust,” the couple said in a statement in 2017, when they announced they were expecting a baby. “We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

New episodes of Counting On air on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.