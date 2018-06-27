Anna Duggar Breaks Twitter Silence to Congratulate John David Duggar on Courtship

Anna Duggar has broken her Twitter silence to congratulate Counting On‘s John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett after it was announced that they are courting.

Anna Duggar has been nearly radio silent on social media ever since news broke that her husband, Josh Duggar, was accused of molesting four of his sisters, but the Duggar family member has broken her silence to congratulate the new courtship.

“Congratulations! So happy for you both!” Duggar wrote on Twitter, quoting John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’ tweet that read “God is so good.”

On Tuesday, June 26, 28-year-old John David Duggar announced his and Burnett’s courtship in a TLC video.

“Abbie and I are just so excited, we’ve known of each other for several years. We fell in love very quickly and it’s been a wonderful journey thus far,” he said in the clip.

The clip also revealed how their relationship, with Burnett telling viewers that while she and the Counting On star have known each other for years, their relationship started when John flew into her home state of Oklahoma for a church event a couple of months ago.

“We fell in love very quickly,” John David added. “And it’s been a wonderful journey thus far, and we’re taking the next step to move onto a courtship.”

Counting On fans were ecstatic at the news, taking to Twitter to wish the couple congratulations.

“Happy to hear you’ve finally found someone John, best wishes to you both,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations John and Abbie,” wrote another Counting On fan.

Matriarch and patriarch Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also offered their congratulations.

“We are so excited to announce the courtship of John David and Abbie! John David brings our hearts so much joy and we’ve watched him faithfully pray, wait, and trust God for the right girl to come along! Now, a beautiful relationship has blossomed between the two of them. We can’t wait to see what the Lord will do in the future,” they wrote in a statement.

The announcement of John David and Abbie’s courtship comes after the January announcement that 21-year-old Josiah Duggar was courting 18-year-old Lauren Swanson, a family friend of the Duggars for years.

In the Duggar family, courting is a necessary part of the path to marriage. During this stage of the relationship, couples spend time getting to know one another under the supervision of a family member. Couples must also follow a set of rules, including never being alone together and refraining from all physical contact that is not a side hug, including handholding, touching, and kissing.