Andy Cohen Says ‘Door’s Wide Open’ for ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump’s Return

Andy Cohen has nothing but well wishes for departing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump.

Despite announcing she would be leaving the Bravo show after nine seasons, Vanderpump continues to have a good relationship with Bravo, and Cohen says the businesswoman is welcome to come back whenever she is ready.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Watch What Happens Live host weighed in on the possibility of Vanderpump returning to the Housewives series while speaking to Us Weekly at The Paley Center for Media’s Living Out Loud in Late Night: Celebrating 10 Years of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in New York City on Thursday, June 20.

“I hope [she comes back],” he told Us Weekly. “I mean, the door’s wide open for her. And I think that when she comes back, she’ll come back with a vengeance.”

Cohen also shared his condolences for the SUR owner, whose mother, Jean Vanderpump, died on Monday, June 17, just over a year after the reality star mourned the death of her brother, Mark Vanderpump.

“I can’t really speak for how she’s doing, but she just lost her mom, and my heart goes out to her,” Cohen said at the event on Thursday. “She had a really rough year.”

The television host’s comments come just a few hours after he clapped back at social media trolls for claiming he did not support Vanderpump after her mother’s passing.

“Meanwhile @Andy is too busy tweeting about his world, and not a mention about LVP losing her mom Monday,” a Twitter user wrote on Thursday. “Shame on you Andy.”

The Real Housewives producer fired back, “Cathy we were in touch privately on Tuesday, but I appreciate your concern about how and when I sent my condolences.”

Vanderpump halted filming of Vanderpump Rules after hearing the news of her mother’s passing and reports surfaced saying the news left her “shocked and devastated.”

“She requested privacy at this time while she prepares for her trip back home to England to deal with the funeral,” a close friend told press.

Lisa confirmed her RHOBH exit in early June, after skipping much of the filming in Season 9 following the aftermath of PuppyGate.

“No one will ever replace her,” Cohen said of Lisa on the June 10 episode of his SiriusXM show. “And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well documented that when we were developing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show… But when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.