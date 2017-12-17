Amy Smart Defends Husband, HGTV Star Carter Oosterhouse Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Actress Amy Smart is coming to her husband Carter Oosterhouse’s defense after the HGTV star was accused of coercing makeup artist, Kailey Kaminsky, to perform sexual acts on him when the two worked together nine years ago.

The Varsity Blues actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photograph of her with Oosterhouse and their 11-month-old daughter, Flora, while defending her husband and claiming the relationship he had with Kaminsky was consensual.

“We are in a climate right now where it’s so wonderful and needed to have women coming forward to break their silence; it is vital and important for female equality. Period. A lot of the stories are horrific and need to be brought to light,” she wrote. “This story, about my husband, Carter Oosterhouse, on the other hand, is now taking it too far and boundaries are being crossed. When you are in a CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP, then you need to take responsibility for engaging in that and not play victim.”

She went on to write: “IF a relationship does not work out the way you want it to, then sorry, but that is the risk you take when getting intimate with another person. There are plenty of relationships I wish I could go back and make different choices about, but it was on me to decide.”

The 41-year-old actress adds that there needs to be a “responsibility” taken and that we should “learn from our mistakes and choices.”

“Women are powerful and we need to be reminded of the strength and power we hold and learn ways to take care of ourselves so we don’t find ourselves saying yes when we really need to say no,” she said. “The article [from The Hollywood Reporter] is very damaging and cruel to one of the most kindest, loving, non-aggressive men I have the privilege of knowing and I am so sorry for these salacious words being thrown around, they are extremely hurtful.”

Smart blames irresponsible journalism, saying, “This type of reporting needs to stop, it’s so damaging for personal lives and careers and just not fair. Enough is enough, this is a plea to the writers, outlets and media…More due diligence needs to be done before crafting headlines and stories. Have discernment when you tell a story and please consider the source and story before just printing anything to get readers and viewers.”

Allegations against the HGTV star broke out on Wednesday when Kaminsky told THR about her ordeal. She claimed the relationship led to her being hospitalized for depression and becoming unemployed from the show.

“At that point, I was a nervous wreck. I was so worn down from his advances, so I did: that day, on that occasion,” she said, adding she only acquiesced to his demands after he allegedly threatened to get her fired. “It was the first time. Then thereafter it was almost every time we would shoot — 10 to 15 times he put me in this position.”

Oosterhouse, 41, has been married to actress Smart since 2011 and shares 11-month-old daughter Flora with her.